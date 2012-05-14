FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
#Construction Materials
May 14, 2012 / 4:15 AM / 5 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, May 14 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
    	
    INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL	
    * GLOBAL MKTS-Shares fall as deepening Greek turmoil weighs
 	
    * Brent slips towards $111 on euro zone worries 	
    * Gold ticks up on bargain hunting; off 4-month low
 	
    * IEA says high oil prices threaten economy 	
    * Gulf Arabs to weigh unity vs perceived Iran threat
 	
    * Iran says pressures may damage nuclear talks 	
    * Syrian forces kill 7 civilians in rural attack-activists
 	
    * Arabtec weighs on Dubai; stability hopes lift Egypt
 	
    * Saudi and Bahrain expected to seek union-minister 	
           	
    EGYPT	
    * Egypt's Brotherhood sees years of friction ahead
 	
    * Orascom Telecom Q1 net profit seen at $45 mln 	
    * Yields rise at Egypt T-bill auction 	
            	
    UAE	
    * Abu Dhabi's ADIB sees subdued 2012 profit, Q1 flat
 	
    * Abu Dhabi fund Aabar takes majority stake in Arabtec
 	
    * Etisalat Nigeria: lack of power, sabotage affects service
 	
    * TABLE-UAE money supply growth at 6-mth high in March
 	
    * Dubai Investments Q1 net up 6.3 pct; eyes divestments
 	
           	
    KUWAIT	
    * IMF concerned about Kuwait's finances-central bank
 	
    	
    OMAN	
    * Oman March M2 up, bank lending at 3-yr high 	
    * Oman budget surplus widens to $2 bln in Jan-Feb 	
	
 (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)

