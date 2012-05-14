MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14

DUBAI, May 14 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL * GLOBAL MKTS-Shares fall as deepening Greek turmoil weighs * Brent slips towards $111 on euro zone worries * Gold ticks up on bargain hunting; off 4-month low * IEA says high oil prices threaten economy * Gulf Arabs to weigh unity vs perceived Iran threat * Iran says pressures may damage nuclear talks * Syrian forces kill 7 civilians in rural attack-activists * Arabtec weighs on Dubai; stability hopes lift Egypt * Saudi and Bahrain expected to seek union-minister EGYPT * Egypt's Brotherhood sees years of friction ahead * Orascom Telecom Q1 net profit seen at $45 mln * Yields rise at Egypt T-bill auction UAE * Abu Dhabi's ADIB sees subdued 2012 profit, Q1 flat * Abu Dhabi fund Aabar takes majority stake in Arabtec * Etisalat Nigeria: lack of power, sabotage affects service * TABLE-UAE money supply growth at 6-mth high in March * Dubai Investments Q1 net up 6.3 pct; eyes divestments KUWAIT * IMF concerned about Kuwait's finances-central bank OMAN * Oman March M2 up, bank lending at 3-yr high * Oman budget surplus widens to $2 bln in Jan-Feb (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)