MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 29

DUBAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL * Spanish debt costs spiral as crisis deepens * European firms plan for Greek unrest and euro exit * Assad faces new intl pressure after massacre * MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi snaps 3-day losing streak; other mkts mixed * GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares edge up, Spanish debt costs curb risk appetite * Brent crude hovers at $107, Spain debt woes weigh * Dewey & Leboeuf files for bankruptcy protection SAUDI * Saudi spectrum change would boost economy - GSMA * Saudi's Al-Tayyar IPO raises $365 mln, six-times covered * Saudi group eyes stake sale in lubricant venture-sources * Saudi says to complete minimum wage study within 4 months * Oger Telecom gives S.Africa unit $180 mln to boost network * BREAKINGVIEWS-Saudi's foreign aid bill piles up * Saudi Aramco 2011 crude output tops 9 million bpd EGYPT * Egyptians torch Shafiq HQ as vote triggers violence * BREAKINGVIEWS-Election no early relief for Egypt investors * Orasom Telecom says court upholds fine on Algerian unit UAE * Turkey's Halkbank says not in talks with Mubadala * UAE's ADNOC takes control of Emarat pump stations KUWAIT * Kuwait picks acting finmin after al-Shamali quits-KUNA * S&P affirms Kuwait ratings at 'AA/A-1+';outlook stable (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)