MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 29
May 29, 2012 / 3:58 AM / 5 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
    	
    INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL	
    * Spanish debt costs spiral as crisis deepens	
 	
    *  European firms plan for Greek unrest and euro exit	
 	
    *  Assad faces new intl pressure after massacre  	
 	
    * MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi snaps 3-day losing streak; other mkts
mixed 	
    * GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares edge up, Spanish debt costs curb
risk appetite 	
    * Brent crude hovers at $107, Spain debt woes weigh 	
    * Dewey & Leboeuf files for bankruptcy protection 	
 	
	
    SAUDI 	
    * Saudi spectrum change would boost economy - GSMA 	
    * Saudi's Al-Tayyar IPO raises $365 mln, six-times covered
 	
    * Saudi group eyes stake sale in lubricant venture-sources 	
 	
    * Saudi says to complete minimum wage study within 4 months
 	
    * Oger Telecom gives S.Africa unit $180 mln to boost network
 	
    * BREAKINGVIEWS-Saudi's foreign aid bill piles up 	
    * Saudi Aramco 2011 crude output tops 9 million bpd
 	
        	
    EGYPT	
    * Egyptians torch Shafiq HQ as vote triggers violence
 	
    * BREAKINGVIEWS-Election no early relief for Egypt investors	
 	
    * Orasom Telecom says court upholds fine on Algerian unit	
 	
                         	
    UAE	
    * Turkey's Halkbank says not in talks with Mubadala
 	
    * UAE's ADNOC takes control of Emarat pump stations 	
        	
    KUWAIT	
    * Kuwait picks acting finmin after al-Shamali quits-KUNA	
 	
    * S&P affirms Kuwait ratings at 'AA/A-1+';outlook stable
 	
	
 (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)

