MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 31

DUBAI, May 31 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL * GLOBAL MKTS-Surging Spain borrowing costs hit Asian shares, euro * MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf mkts extend declines on renewed euro zone woes * Oil hits 7-month low as risk aversion sweeps markets * MIDEAST DEBT-Grace period only option as UAE lending cap looms * MIDEAST MONEY-Gulf issuers see appeal of ringgit mkt as risk aversion rises * Malaysia to launch $3 billion IPO with eye on poll * US pending home sales post surprise fall in April * MIDEAST WEEKAHEAD-Egypt bourse awaits Mubarak verdict; Gulf cautious SAUDI * Saudi Aramco seeks $12.5 bln in debt for Dow project-PFI * Men jailed for bribes after deadly Saudi floods * Saudi Aramco sets June propane at $680/T, down $130 EGYPT * Egypt's Sewedy Q1 net profit drops 43.8 pct * Mubarak sons face charges over stock market fraud UAE * Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank opens swanky London branch * UAE c.bank open to some lending limit exemptions - paper * FEATURE-"Cheap" UAE gasoline: citizens and industry square up KUWAIT * RESEARCH ALERT-SICO Investment Bank cuts Zain price target QATAR * Minister's daughter among five held over Qatar fire (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)