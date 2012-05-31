FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 31
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Electrical Components & Equipment
May 31, 2012 / 3:56 AM / 5 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, May 31 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
    	
    INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL	
    * GLOBAL MKTS-Surging Spain borrowing costs hit Asian
shares, euro 	
    * MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf mkts extend declines on renewed
euro zone woes 	
    * Oil hits 7-month low as risk aversion sweeps markets 	
    * MIDEAST DEBT-Grace period only option as UAE lending cap
looms 	
    * MIDEAST MONEY-Gulf issuers see appeal of ringgit mkt as
risk aversion rises 	
    * Malaysia to launch $3 billion IPO with eye on poll	
 	
    * US pending home sales post surprise fall in April 	
 	
    * MIDEAST WEEKAHEAD-Egypt bourse awaits Mubarak verdict;
Gulf cautious 	
	
    SAUDI 	
    * Saudi Aramco seeks $12.5 bln in debt for Dow project-PFI	
 	
    * Men jailed for bribes after deadly Saudi floods	
 	
    * Saudi Aramco sets June propane at $680/T, down $130
 	
        	
    EGYPT	
    * Egypt's Sewedy Q1 net profit drops 43.8 pct	
 	
    * Mubarak sons face charges over stock market fraud	
 	
	
    UAE	
    * Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank opens swanky London branch	
 	
    * UAE c.bank open to some lending limit exemptions - paper	
 	
    * FEATURE-"Cheap" UAE gasoline: citizens and industry square
up 	
            	
    KUWAIT	
    * RESEARCH ALERT-SICO Investment Bank cuts Zain price target	
 	
    	
    QATAR	
    * Minister's daughter among five held over Qatar fire	
 	
	
 (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.