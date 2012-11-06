FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 6
November 6, 2012 / 4:05 AM / in 5 years

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
                
    INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
    * GLOBAL MARKETS- Caution before U.S. vote keeps Asian
shares steady 
    * Brent steadies under $108; U.S. elections, Greece in focus
 
    * Obama, Romney focus campaign on swing states
 
    * HSBC fears money laundering fines to top $1.5 bln
 
    *  G20 carves out more wiggle room on austerity plans[
 
    * Greece faces 48-hour strike over austerity cuts 
 
    * Greece makes austerity push, workers ready strike
 
    * HK feels property price squeeze 
    * StanChart private bank to focus on super-rich clients
 

    SAUDI ARABIA
    * Next-generation Saudi prince takes key Interior post
 
    * RESEARCH ALERT-National Industrialization Co: SICO
Investment Bank cuts to add 
    * Saudi dairy firm Almarai to issue private sukuk 
    * Saudi central bank expects inflation pressure to ease in
Q4 
   
    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    * Dubai's Arabtec Holding Q3 profit drops
 
    * Dana Gas asks holders for decision after sukuk miss
 
    * Top Abu Dhabi banker becomes new chairman of UAE central
bank 
    * Mubadala seeks to alter terms on $3.4 bln in bonds
 
    * Dubai Investments Q3 profit soars on fair value gains
    

    EGYPT
    * Loans help Egypt FX reserves climb $441 mln in October
 
    * Centamin confident appeal will resolve Egypt issue
 

    KUWAIT
    * Kuwait takes hard line on unauthorised protests
 
    * Kuwait's KIPCO confident on FY despite Q3 profit fall
[KPRO.KW

 (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
