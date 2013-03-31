MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 31

DUBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Record Wall Street boosts sentiment, US holds key in Q2

* Oil settles higher, U.S. crude up 5.9 percent in Q1

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares slip

* MIDEAST DEBT-Gulf’s Islamic banks pressed to diversify money market deals

* Gold falls, down for quarter as safe-haven bid fades

* First commercial flight between Egypt and Iran for 34 years

* Palestinians, Israeli Arabs mark “Land Day” with muted protests

* Palestinian journalist gets jail term for Abbas insult

* Jordan’s king swears in new reformist government

* Iran criticises Qatar for giving embassy to Syrian opposition

* Mortar strike kills 15 in Damascus University-state media

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia to allow women’s sports clubs - paper

* Saudi Arabia may try to end anonymity for Twitter users - paper

EGYPT

* Prosecutor general orders arrest of well-known satirist

* Egypt blames power cuts on funding squeeze

* Cairo airport to partly close in summer to save power

* Egypt to get help from US, European wheat exporters - minister

* White House condemns assaults on women at Egyptian demonstrations

* Suez Canal revenue drops 7.4 pct in Feb vs Jan

* Egypt’s Islamic authority asserts role, clashes with Brotherhood

* Egypt calls in favours as credit crunch hits key imports

* Yields on Egypt T-bills climb at Thursday’s auction

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE c.bank agrees to soften plans for mortgage caps - sources

* UAE’s Al Dahra to invest $400 mln in Serbian agriculture

* Exxon in talks to sell 5 pct of Iraq field to Mubadala fund

* Kuwait PM says two Kuwaitis among 94 accused in UAE plot trial

QATAR

* Qatar economy grew 6.2 percent in 2012, 6.6 pct in last quarter

* Qatari investors to buy 100 pct of Printemps

* Qatar’s QInvest plans range of Islamic funds on new platform

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain-based bank buys stake in Leeds United

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti telco Wataniya appoints new CEO (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)