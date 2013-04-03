MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Apr 3

DUBAI, April 3 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares mark time before banks, US jobs data

* Brent dips toward $110 on demand worries, U.S. supply

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Bluechips help Dubai halt slump; Oman rebounds

* Iran’s nuclear programme entails huge costs, few benefits-report

* U.N. overwhelmingly approves global arms trade treaty

* Palestinian Hamas Islamists re-elect Meshaal as leader

* Gold holds near $1,600 as euro zone data lifts stocks

* Turkish Iran oil imports edge higher in March

* Chinese tanker loads Iranian oil, first since July

* Turkey’s Kuveyt Turk may consider IPO in coming period -CEO

* Morocco to decide on debt issue in June/July -fin min

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi finance minister says spending growth to slow

* Prince Alwaleed urges opening Saudi market to foreigners

* Saudi Aramco, Dow JV raises $2 bln from sukuk

* Saudi Maaden shuts ammonia plant for two weeks of repairs

EGYPT

* IMF, Egypt face tough talks on $4.8 bln loan

* Egypt cbank takes 14 bln EGP deposits in liquidity move

* Egypt’s FIHC buys 12,000 T sunflower oil -trader

* Egypt offers modest reserves target, IMF to consider loan size

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Altimo’s $3.7 bln bid undervalues Orascom Telecom

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE lender NBAD names ANZ’s Alex Thursby as new

* Dubai developer Damac plans share listing - sources

* UAE lender Sharjah Islamic plans dollar sukuk sale

QATAR

* Qatar’s CBQ plans bond sale to boost capital

* Qatar finance minister: spending could fall after 2017

* Qatar c.bank details local currency bond issue plan

KUWAIT

* Kuwait FinMin: debtors’ bailout may cost $2.61 bln

OMAN

* Oman’s Islamic banks get extension on overseas holdings

* Oman finance minister signals spending restraint

YEMEN

* Yemen discussing aid with IMF; expects faster growth

* Opponent of Yemen’s ex-President Saleh urges him to stay abroad (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)