FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Apr 3
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
April 3, 2013 / 3:51 AM / 4 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Apr 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, April 3 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares mark time before banks, US jobs data

* Brent dips toward $110 on demand worries, U.S. supply

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Bluechips help Dubai halt slump; Oman rebounds

* Iran’s nuclear programme entails huge costs, few benefits-report

* U.N. overwhelmingly approves global arms trade treaty

* Palestinian Hamas Islamists re-elect Meshaal as leader

* Gold holds near $1,600 as euro zone data lifts stocks

* Turkish Iran oil imports edge higher in March

* Chinese tanker loads Iranian oil, first since July

* Turkey’s Kuveyt Turk may consider IPO in coming period -CEO

* Morocco to decide on debt issue in June/July -fin min

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi finance minister says spending growth to slow

* Prince Alwaleed urges opening Saudi market to foreigners

* Saudi Aramco, Dow JV raises $2 bln from sukuk

* Saudi Maaden shuts ammonia plant for two weeks of repairs

EGYPT

* IMF, Egypt face tough talks on $4.8 bln loan

* Egypt cbank takes 14 bln EGP deposits in liquidity move

* Egypt’s FIHC buys 12,000 T sunflower oil -trader

* Egypt offers modest reserves target, IMF to consider loan size

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Altimo’s $3.7 bln bid undervalues Orascom Telecom

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE lender NBAD names ANZ’s Alex Thursby as new

* Dubai developer Damac plans share listing - sources

* UAE lender Sharjah Islamic plans dollar sukuk sale

QATAR

* Qatar’s CBQ plans bond sale to boost capital

* Qatar finance minister: spending could fall after 2017

* Qatar c.bank details local currency bond issue plan

KUWAIT

* Kuwait FinMin: debtors’ bailout may cost $2.61 bln

* Turkey’s Kuveyt Turk may consider IPO in coming period -CEO

OMAN

* Oman’s Islamic banks get extension on overseas holdings

* Oman finance minister signals spending restraint

YEMEN

* Yemen discussing aid with IMF; expects faster growth

* Opponent of Yemen’s ex-President Saleh urges him to stay abroad (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.