MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Apr 21
April 21, 2013 / 4:11 AM / 4 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Apr 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, April 21 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, oil rebound after week’s big sell-off

* Oil rises slightly in a second straight day of gains

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi bank shares help stock market edge higher

* Syrian opposition rejects extremism in nod to Western demands

* Bombs, mortars fail to stop first Iraq vote since US exit

* U.S. near $10 billion arms deal with Israel, Saudi Arabia,

* Gold posts 5 pct weekly loss, outlook seen volatile

EGYPT

* Egypt detains 7 alleged members of black-clad youth group

* IMF chief says determined to reach loan deal with Egypt

* Egypt’s Mursi says plans cabinet reshuffle

* Egypt court postpones trial of 26 suspected Islamist militants

* Egypt’s Mubarak stays in detention despite second release order

* Suez Canal revenue $398.5 mln in March

* Mursi fails to secure loan, grain from Russia

* Yields on Egypt T-bills fall at Thursday auction

* Egypt expects shipment of Libyan oil within two weeks

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE March inflation rises to 1.0 pct y/y

* UAE says it has arrested plotters linked to al Qaeda

SAUDI ARABIA

* SABIC Q1 net profit falls 10 pct y/y

* SABIC to cut 1,050 jobs, shut units on poor Europe outlook

* Mobily misses estimates with 11 pct profit rise

* King removes deputy defence minister in royal reshuffle

* Maaden: HSBC cuts target price

QATAR

* Qatar’s Ooredoo lines up loan of up to $12 bln for Maroc Tel bid

* Qatar races to develop solar-powered cooling for World Cup

* Qatar National Bank prices 200 mln Swiss franc bond

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain F1 race to go ahead amid tensions, protests

* Bahrain crown prince expresses hope on reconciliation talks

* Reliance Comm says no longer in talks with Batelco over unit stake sale

KUWAIT

* Moody’s affirms National Bank of Kuwait’s Aa3/Prime-1 ratings; outlook stable

* Kuwait promises “firm response” after protest (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

