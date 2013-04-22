MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Apr 22

DUBAI, April 22 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei bulls charge in as dollar/yen eyes 100
* Brent hovers around $100 as global economy worries cap gains
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi bank shares help stock market edge higher
* U.S. near $10 billion arms deal with Israel, Saudi Arabia,
* Syria fighting flares both sides of Lebanese border
* Spot gold to test resistance at $1,424
* IMF, Egypt say working to reach loan deal in ‘coming weeks’
* Egypt’s Mursi says plans cabinet reshuffle
* Egypt sees wheat crop close to 10 mln tonnes
* Russia to build eight wheat silos in Egypt -MENA
* HSBC reviewing Iraq ops, continues Egypt investment -executive
* Pudner to leave Dubai’s ENBD, new CEO will reveal priorities
* UAE’s GEMS Education raises $545 mln loan for expansion
* Saudi’s Mobily misses estimates with 11 pct profit rise
* King removes deputy defence minister in royal reshuffle
* Qatar’s Ooredoo lines up loan of up to $12 bln for Maroc Tel bid
* Total-led group gets Laffan 2 refinery deal - Qatar Petroleum
* Motor racing-Vettel takes commanding win in Bahrain
* Bahrain’s rulers evade F1 fiasco but crisis endures
* Kuwait trade surplus widens to $22 bln in Q4
* Kuwait promises “firm response” after protest (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)