MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 26

DUBAI, May 26 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stimulus fears haunt share markets, dollar recovers

* Oil edges up on book squaring, but posts big weekly drop

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares close down nearly half a percent

* PRECIOUS-Gold heads for best week in four as stocks retreat

* Arab spring nations face delayed economic recovery -IMF

* Syrian opposition struggles for unity as battle rages

* Syrian-linked death toll grows in Lebanon’s Tripoli

* Iran denies it has forces in Syria

* U.S. casts doubt on credibility of Iran election

* Huawei’s Middle East revenue rose 18 pct in 2012 -executive

EGYPT

* Kerry presses Egypt on economic reform, says aid depends on it

* Egypt court rejects election law, further poll delays expected

* Egypt to return taxes collected from Qatar bank deal

* UAE’s $3 bln aid for Egypt “will take time” - UAE finmin

* Orascom Telecom closer to delisting after stock tender-sources

* Egypt T-bills yields rise on c.bank decree, tight liquidity

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Majid AL Futtaim eyes $1 bln investments this year

* Arabtec wins $108 mln hospital contract in Saudi

* Etisalat makes top bid for Vivendi’s Maroc Tel-sources

* India’s Jet Airways shareholders approve Etihad deal

* CEO-elect of UAE’s fraud-hit RAKBANK has quit-sources

* NBAD raises convertible bond issue to $465 mln

* Dubai fund ICD may raise $2 bln loan target after heavy demand

* Abu Dhabi holding firm Senaat plans share sale - sources

SAUDI ARABIA

* WHO to help Saudi Arabia investigate coronavirus before haj

* Saudi April bank lending growth fastest in 2013

BAHRAIN

* Bahraini protesters clash with police over raid on cleric’s home

* Two Bahraini banks in merger talks as consolidation picks up

QATAR

* Qatar drops bid to move civil aviation body ICAO from Montreal

* Tunisia in talks with Qatar over central bank deposit -PM (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)