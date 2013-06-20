FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 20
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 20, 2013 / 3:41 AM / in 4 years

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, June 20 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks tumble on weak China PMI, Fed policy plan

* Oil pressured by Bernanke comments, crude stocks up

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai’s Arabtec surges on contract wins; Gulf mixed

* Local, global trends boost Gulf banks as foreign rivals retrench

* Tunisia may delay Islamic bond issue to next year -sources

* Afghan government to shun U.S. talks with Taliban

* Syrians turn to dollar as local currency tumbles

* Security risk clouds Libya’s tourism ambitions

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood digs in for trouble ahead

* Centamin says appeal hearing adjourned until Sept

* Egypt pound weakens below official 7 per dollar

* Egypt current a/c deficit shrinks in fiscal year to March

* Egypt’s central bank offers $40 mln at Wednesday forex auction

SAUDI ARABIA

* Deadly new coronavirus a “serious risk” in hospitals-Saudi study

* Saudi crackdown on illegal firms threatens thousands

* KKR among bidders for Saudi fast food chain -sources

* Saudi Arabia crude output rose by 0.174 mln bpd month on month to 9.310 mln bpd in April

* Saudi role in Syria driven by fear of Shi‘ite “full moon”

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE will try 30 Emiratis, Egyptians for illegal Brotherhood cell

* UAE regulator says bourse merger would have “many advantages”

* DP World extends maturity on $1 bln loan for additional year

* Private equity firm Abraaj to acquire West Africa’s Fan Milk

QATAR

* Qatar interested in Eurofighter, Rafale jets

* Taliban confirms talks with U.S. in Qatar on Thursday

* TABLE-Qatari gas export revenue up in April, oil revenue down

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s acting oil minister says crude prices are fair

OMAN

* Boeing says Oman Air orders five 737-900ER jets

* TABLE-Oman current account surplus shrinks to $8.1 bln in 2012

BAHRAIN

* Albaraka Turk to issue $200 mln sukuk when conditions appropriate

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.