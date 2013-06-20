MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 20

DUBAI, June 20 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks tumble on weak China PMI, Fed policy plan

* Oil pressured by Bernanke comments, crude stocks up

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai’s Arabtec surges on contract wins; Gulf mixed

* Local, global trends boost Gulf banks as foreign rivals retrench

* Tunisia may delay Islamic bond issue to next year -sources

* Afghan government to shun U.S. talks with Taliban

* Syrians turn to dollar as local currency tumbles

* Security risk clouds Libya’s tourism ambitions

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood digs in for trouble ahead

* Centamin says appeal hearing adjourned until Sept

* Egypt pound weakens below official 7 per dollar

* Egypt current a/c deficit shrinks in fiscal year to March

* Egypt’s central bank offers $40 mln at Wednesday forex auction

SAUDI ARABIA

* Deadly new coronavirus a “serious risk” in hospitals-Saudi study

* Saudi crackdown on illegal firms threatens thousands

* KKR among bidders for Saudi fast food chain -sources

* Saudi Arabia crude output rose by 0.174 mln bpd month on month to 9.310 mln bpd in April

* Saudi role in Syria driven by fear of Shi‘ite “full moon”

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE will try 30 Emiratis, Egyptians for illegal Brotherhood cell

* UAE regulator says bourse merger would have “many advantages”

* DP World extends maturity on $1 bln loan for additional year

* Private equity firm Abraaj to acquire West Africa’s Fan Milk

QATAR

* Qatar interested in Eurofighter, Rafale jets

* Taliban confirms talks with U.S. in Qatar on Thursday

* TABLE-Qatari gas export revenue up in April, oil revenue down

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s acting oil minister says crude prices are fair

OMAN

* Boeing says Oman Air orders five 737-900ER jets

* TABLE-Oman current account surplus shrinks to $8.1 bln in 2012

BAHRAIN

* Albaraka Turk to issue $200 mln sukuk when conditions appropriate