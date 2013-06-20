MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 20

DUBAI, June 20 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks tumble on weak China PMI, Fed policy plan
* Oil pressured by Bernanke comments, crude stocks up
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai’s Arabtec surges on contract wins; Gulf mixed
* Local, global trends boost Gulf banks as foreign rivals retrench
* Tunisia may delay Islamic bond issue to next year -sources
* Afghan government to shun U.S. talks with Taliban
* Syrians turn to dollar as local currency tumbles
* Security risk clouds Libya’s tourism ambitions
* Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood digs in for trouble ahead
* Centamin says appeal hearing adjourned until Sept
* Egypt pound weakens below official 7 per dollar
* Egypt current a/c deficit shrinks in fiscal year to March
* Egypt’s central bank offers $40 mln at Wednesday forex auction
* Deadly new coronavirus a “serious risk” in hospitals-Saudi study
* Saudi crackdown on illegal firms threatens thousands
* KKR among bidders for Saudi fast food chain -sources
* Saudi Arabia crude output rose by 0.174 mln bpd month on month to 9.310 mln bpd in April
* Saudi role in Syria driven by fear of Shi‘ite “full moon”
* UAE will try 30 Emiratis, Egyptians for illegal Brotherhood cell
* UAE regulator says bourse merger would have “many advantages”
* DP World extends maturity on $1 bln loan for additional year
* Private equity firm Abraaj to acquire West Africa’s Fan Milk
* Qatar interested in Eurofighter, Rafale jets
* Taliban confirms talks with U.S. in Qatar on Thursday
* TABLE-Qatari gas export revenue up in April, oil revenue down
* Kuwait’s acting oil minister says crude prices are fair
* Boeing says Oman Air orders five 737-900ER jets
* TABLE-Oman current account surplus shrinks to $8.1 bln in 2012
* Albaraka Turk to issue $200 mln sukuk when conditions appropriate
