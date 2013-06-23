MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 23

DUBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Oil falls, notches biggest 2-day drop since September
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields eye biggest weekly rise in 10 years
* MIDEAST-STOCKS-Saudi stocks reverse losses, close up
* “Friends of Syria” agree to give urgent rebel aid
* Lebanese army seals parliament after protests, Syria-linked tension
* Iraq says proxy war over Syria threatens its neutrality
* Iraq attacks kill more than 30
* Kerry presses Taliban to revive Afghan peace bid
* New Palestinian prime minister offers resignation
* Turkish police break up protest, PM lambasts opponents
* Mursi’s controversial Islamist Luxor governor to quit -party
* Egypt Islamists warn opponents with huge pro-Mursi rally
* Egypt says to buy foreign wheat before end-December
* U.S. envoy under fire for criticising Egypt protests
* Egypt’s central bank keeps rates on hold amid tepid growth
* Egyptian T-bill yields steady after auction volume cut
* Egyptian court frees Mubarak-era prime minister Nazif
* Egypt pound dips at auction, weakens more on black market
* Shi‘ite man shot dead in Saudi Arabia
* Saudi May bank lending growth fastest in 2013
* Riyad Bank to distribute H1 dividend of 975 mln riyals
* New death in Saudi Arabia from SARS-like coronavirus MERS
* Over 1.5 million foreign workers change status before Saudi crackdown
* Savola says sugar refinery was hit by fire
* Saudi Arabia offers Iran’s Rohani qualified support
* Dubai Holding’s EIT to sell its stake in Tunisie Telecom
* Al Noor Hospitals valued at $1 bln in London listing
* Russia’s RDIF in $2 bln investment fund with Abu Dhabi
* Iran seizes two UAE fishing boats in Gulf, arrests 13
* UAE c.bank April foreign assets at $66 bln, highest since 2007
* Qatari court convicts ruling family member, four others, over deadly nursery fire
* Kuwait’s KIPCO hires Rothschild to advise TV arm IPO
* Kuwait sets sixth parliamentary election in seven
* Kuwait April M2 money supply growth fastest since Jan 2010
* BP agrees retail price for hard to pump Oman gas project
* MIDEAST DEBT-Bahrain between rock and hard place in bond decision (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)