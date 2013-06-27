FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 27
#Credit Markets
June 27, 2013 / 4:26 AM / 4 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, June 27 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares extend gains as Fed, China fears subside

* Brent rises for 4th day as U.S. stimulus worries ease

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Qatari bourse rises after smooth leadership transition GFN-STX]

* China’s central bank calms markets, but tighter policy looms

* Europe seeks to shield taxpayers from bank collapses

* Australia’s Rudd topples Gillard to return as prime minister

* Britain’s bankers look forward to Carney era

* 100,000 killed since start of Syria conflict - monitoring group

* MIDEAST WEEKAHEAD-Gulf outperforms in global market turmoil

EGYPT

* Mursi offers constitution change before protests

* Two dead, 90 wounded in Egyptian street clashes

* Egypt’s Mursi offers to listen, opponents unimpressed

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi prince sued in UK over sale of opulent jet to Gaddafi

* Zain Saudi extends $2.4 bln loan until July 31 -statement

* MIDEAST MONEY-High costs, foreign troubles challenge Saudi telecom giant

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* DP World increases Dubai port capacity

* Dubai developer Nakheel in talks to refinance $2.2 bln loan

* Dubai May airport passenger traffic up 19 pct y/y

QATAR

* UPDATE 3-New emir: Qatar will pursue its “independent behaviour”

* NEWSMAKER-Former Qatari PM drove bold, maverick foreign policy

KUWAIT

* INSIGHT-Kuwaitis campaign privately to arm Syrian rebels (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

