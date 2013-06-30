MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 30

(Adds UAE press items)
DUBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday.
* Brent posts 3rd quarterly loss, premium to US oil lowest since 2011
* OPEC pumps less oil in June on Africa setbacks-Reuters survey
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Volatile quarter takes shares down, gold plunges
* MIDEAST DEBT-Sukuk-backed sukuk test industry’s appetite for complexity
* Bombs target soccer players, spectators in Iraq
* Syrian army, backed by jets, launches assault on Homs
* Kuwaitis campaign privately to arm Syrian rebels
* Iranian official signals no early scaling back in nuclear work
* Egypt protests set for showdown, violence feared
* Obama tells Egyptians to talk, not fight
* Egyptian police officer shot dead in Sinai
* Egypt T-bill yields rise ahead of Sunday’s mass protest
* Egypt money supply quickens to five-year high
* Egypt pound weakens at central bank forex auction
* Thousands of Shi‘ites denounce Saudi rulers at funeral-video
* Dubai’s ENOC ‘investigating’ Sri Lanka diesel cargo quality
* UAE’s ADNOC plans new Das crude blend from April 2014-sources
* Dubai Duty Free repricing $1.75 bln loan-sources
* Abu Dhabi fund and Taiwan’s Farglory in $1 bln property project
* UAE M3 money supply growth at 2-yr high in May
* Dubai’s Emirates plans new aircraft lease deal
* Emaar Properties announces Dubai Inn budget hotel brand (www.thenational.ae)
* Foreign listing for Abu Dhabi’s Gulf Marine Services(www.thenational.ae)
* Qatar real GDP grows 6.2 pct y/y in Q1
* Telenor, Ooredoo win Myanmar telecom licences
* Qatar lifts 2013 GDP growth forecast to 5.3 pct
* Kuwait fund says more than doubled UK investment in past 10 years (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)