MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 30

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Brent posts 3rd quarterly loss, premium to US oil lowest since 2011

* OPEC pumps less oil in June on Africa setbacks-Reuters survey

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Volatile quarter takes shares down, gold plunges

* MIDEAST DEBT-Sukuk-backed sukuk test industry’s appetite for complexity

* Bombs target soccer players, spectators in Iraq

* Syrian army, backed by jets, launches assault on Homs

* Kuwaitis campaign privately to arm Syrian rebels

* Iranian official signals no early scaling back in nuclear work

EGYPT

* Egypt protests set for showdown, violence feared

* Obama tells Egyptians to talk, not fight

* Egyptian police officer shot dead in Sinai

* Egypt T-bill yields rise ahead of Sunday’s mass protest

* Egypt money supply quickens to five-year high

* Egypt pound weakens at central bank forex auction

SAUDI ARABIA

* Thousands of Shi‘ites denounce Saudi rulers at funeral-video

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s ENOC ‘investigating’ Sri Lanka diesel cargo quality

* UAE’s ADNOC plans new Das crude blend from April 2014-sources

* Dubai Duty Free repricing $1.75 bln loan-sources

* Abu Dhabi fund and Taiwan’s Farglory in $1 bln property project

* UAE M3 money supply growth at 2-yr high in May

* Dubai’s Emirates plans new aircraft lease deal

* Emaar Properties announces Dubai Inn budget hotel brand (www.thenational.ae)

* Foreign listing for Abu Dhabi’s Gulf Marine Services(www.thenational.ae)

QATAR

* Qatar real GDP grows 6.2 pct y/y in Q1

* Telenor, Ooredoo win Myanmar telecom licences

* Qatar lifts 2013 GDP growth forecast to 5.3 pct

KUWAIT

* Kuwait fund says more than doubled UK investment in past 10 years