MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 8

DUBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields and dollar fall after U.S. jobs data
* PRECIOUS-Gold up as U.S. job growth disappoints, but posts weekly loss
* Syria fears send U.S. oil to 2-year-high settlement
* Obama appeals for backing to hit Syria, Europeans urge delay
* Islamist rebels say they killed Syria’s Hama governor
* Baghdad, Big Oil on alert for retaliation to a Syria strike
* Tunisia opposition rallies to street, pressures govt over crisis
* U.S. tightens embassy security in Lebanon and Turkey, warns Americans
* Egypt army attacks Sinai Islamists as militancy spreads
* Bomb explodes at Cairo police station, explosives found on rail track
* Clashes flare at pro-Mursi marches across Egypt, two dead
* Egypt’s prosecutor begins probe into political activists -source
* Egypt to dissolve Brotherhood NGO, official says
* Sawiris eyes Telecom Italia, but concerned about Rome
* Dubai’s Atlantis ‘The Palm’ signs $880 mln loan-bankers
* UAE has the world’s “vainest” skyscrapers - report
* Jailed Emiratis on hunger strike for alleged mistreatment - activist
* CEO of Dubai builder Arabtec boosts personal stake above 8 pct
* Two Saudi women dead from MERS-coronavirus, two men infected-Health Ministry
* Saudi police deny report of young man killed in security raid
* Qatar c.bank to issue $1.1 billion in local currency bonds, sukuk
* Qatar currency forwards hit 3-yr high, debt yields up on Syria
* Moody’s affirms KIPCO’s Baa3/P-3 ratings and maintains negative outlook
* Kuwait emir to visit White House Sept. 13 to discuss Middle East
* Oman’s government sues newspaper over story about gays
* Bahraini opposition criticises decision to set up rights court in Manama (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)