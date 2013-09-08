FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 8
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 8, 2013 / 4:06 AM / in 4 years

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields and dollar fall after U.S. jobs data

* PRECIOUS-Gold up as U.S. job growth disappoints, but posts weekly loss

* Syria fears send U.S. oil to 2-year-high settlement

* Obama appeals for backing to hit Syria, Europeans urge delay

* Islamist rebels say they killed Syria’s Hama governor

* Baghdad, Big Oil on alert for retaliation to a Syria strike

* Tunisia opposition rallies to street, pressures govt over crisis

* U.S. tightens embassy security in Lebanon and Turkey, warns Americans

EGYPT

* Egypt army attacks Sinai Islamists as militancy spreads

* Bomb explodes at Cairo police station, explosives found on rail track

* Clashes flare at pro-Mursi marches across Egypt, two dead

* Egypt’s prosecutor begins probe into political activists -source

* Egypt to dissolve Brotherhood NGO, official says

* Sawiris eyes Telecom Italia, but concerned about Rome

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s Atlantis ‘The Palm’ signs $880 mln loan-bankers

* UAE has the world’s “vainest” skyscrapers - report

* Jailed Emiratis on hunger strike for alleged mistreatment - activist

* CEO of Dubai builder Arabtec boosts personal stake above 8 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* Two Saudi women dead from MERS-coronavirus, two men infected-Health Ministry

* Saudi police deny report of young man killed in security raid

QATAR

* Qatar c.bank to issue $1.1 billion in local currency bonds, sukuk

* Qatar currency forwards hit 3-yr high, debt yields up on Syria

KUWAIT

* Moody’s affirms KIPCO’s Baa3/P-3 ratings and maintains negative outlook

* Kuwait emir to visit White House Sept. 13 to discuss Middle East

OMAN

* Oman’s government sues newspaper over story about gays

BAHRAIN

* Bahraini opposition criticises decision to set up rights court in Manama (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.