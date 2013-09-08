MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 8

DUBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields and dollar fall after U.S. jobs data

* PRECIOUS-Gold up as U.S. job growth disappoints, but posts weekly loss

* Syria fears send U.S. oil to 2-year-high settlement

* Obama appeals for backing to hit Syria, Europeans urge delay

* Islamist rebels say they killed Syria’s Hama governor

* Baghdad, Big Oil on alert for retaliation to a Syria strike

* Tunisia opposition rallies to street, pressures govt over crisis

* U.S. tightens embassy security in Lebanon and Turkey, warns Americans

EGYPT

* Egypt army attacks Sinai Islamists as militancy spreads

* Bomb explodes at Cairo police station, explosives found on rail track

* Clashes flare at pro-Mursi marches across Egypt, two dead

* Egypt’s prosecutor begins probe into political activists -source

* Egypt to dissolve Brotherhood NGO, official says

* Sawiris eyes Telecom Italia, but concerned about Rome

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s Atlantis ‘The Palm’ signs $880 mln loan-bankers

* UAE has the world’s “vainest” skyscrapers - report

* Jailed Emiratis on hunger strike for alleged mistreatment - activist

* CEO of Dubai builder Arabtec boosts personal stake above 8 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* Two Saudi women dead from MERS-coronavirus, two men infected-Health Ministry

* Saudi police deny report of young man killed in security raid

QATAR

* Qatar c.bank to issue $1.1 billion in local currency bonds, sukuk

* Qatar currency forwards hit 3-yr high, debt yields up on Syria

KUWAIT

* Moody’s affirms KIPCO’s Baa3/P-3 ratings and maintains negative outlook

* Kuwait emir to visit White House Sept. 13 to discuss Middle East

OMAN

* Oman’s government sues newspaper over story about gays

BAHRAIN

* Bahraini opposition criticises decision to set up rights court in Manama