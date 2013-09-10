MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 10

DUBAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks hit 3-month highs, oil slides
* Brent drops below $113 on possibility Syria strike may be averted
* Gold drops on Fed tapering talk, US equities rally
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mkts resume slide, more declines seen
* Obama sees possible breakthrough in Syria weapons proposal
* U.N. floats plan to destroy Syrian chemical weapons stocks
* Turkish assets firm, tightening, steady data underpin
* Moroccan Islamist opposition urges protest at subsidy cuts
* Iraq cuts its October crude oil prices to Europe-trade
* British defence, oil business in Gulf may be vulnerable to Syria
* China to help S.Sudan develop mining, in talks on development loan
* Iraq’s Majnoon oilfield to begin producing 175,000 bpd next month
* Iran hopes to double Forouzan oil output by March - Shana
* Egypt tightens Sinai security, assesses militant threat
* Egypt has enough wheat stocks until mid-February 2014 -MENA
* Qatar to convert $2 bln Egypt central bank deposit into bonds -report
* Gunmen shoot at car of Egypt’s anti-Mursi protests leader -statement
* Mubarak’s last PM backs army’s Sisi for Egyptian president
* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Nov. 1-10, 11-20 shipment
* Yields fall at Egypt’s auction of 3-year bonds
* Dubai’s Al Futtaim offers $86 mln for Kenyan car retailer
* Fitch Assigns Al Hilal Bank ‘A+’ IDR; Stable Outlook
* Soccer-Barcelona agree sponsorship deal with United Arab Bank
* Saudi diplomat kidnapped in Yemen asks family to stage protests
* Iraq No.2 telecom operator Asiacell names new CEO
* Zain Iraq’s local holding firm appoints board ahead of 2014 IPO
* Kuwait Airways may delay deal for Airbus jets - paper
* Bahrain’s Al Salam Bank to buy BMI Bank in stock deal
Compiled by Dubai newsroom