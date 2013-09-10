FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 10
#Intel
September 10, 2013 / 3:06 AM / in 4 years

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks hit 3-month highs, oil slides

* Brent drops below $113 on possibility Syria strike may be averted

* Gold drops on Fed tapering talk, US equities rally

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mkts resume slide, more declines seen

* Obama sees possible breakthrough in Syria weapons proposal

* U.N. floats plan to destroy Syrian chemical weapons stocks

* Turkish assets firm, tightening, steady data underpin

* Moroccan Islamist opposition urges protest at subsidy cuts

* Iraq cuts its October crude oil prices to Europe-trade

* British defence, oil business in Gulf may be vulnerable to Syria

* China to help S.Sudan develop mining, in talks on development loan

* Iraq’s Majnoon oilfield to begin producing 175,000 bpd next month

* Iran hopes to double Forouzan oil output by March - Shana

EGYPT

* Egypt tightens Sinai security, assesses militant threat

* Egypt has enough wheat stocks until mid-February 2014 -MENA

* Qatar to convert $2 bln Egypt central bank deposit into bonds -report

* Gunmen shoot at car of Egypt’s anti-Mursi protests leader -statement

* Mubarak’s last PM backs army’s Sisi for Egyptian president

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Nov. 1-10, 11-20 shipment

* Yields fall at Egypt’s auction of 3-year bonds

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s Al Futtaim offers $86 mln for Kenyan car retailer

* Fitch Assigns Al Hilal Bank ‘A+’ IDR; Stable Outlook

* Soccer-Barcelona agree sponsorship deal with United Arab Bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi diplomat kidnapped in Yemen asks family to stage protests

QATAR

* Iraq No.2 telecom operator Asiacell names new CEO

KUWAIT

* Zain Iraq’s local holding firm appoints board ahead of 2014 IPO

* Kuwait Airways may delay deal for Airbus jets - paper

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Al Salam Bank to buy BMI Bank in stock deal

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
