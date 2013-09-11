MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 11

(Adds Drake and Scull contract win)
DUBAI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks still basking in optimistic China glow, yen down
* Oil hits two-week low as Syria tensions ease
* Gold climbs, but stays near 3-week low
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets jump, Dubai soars 8.5 pct; Syria strike may be averted
* Syria vows to give up chemical weapons, Obama cautious about deal
* Obama vows to explore diplomatic route on Syria chemical weapons
* Iraq oil exports currently at 2.5 mln bpd, steady from Aug
* Iran’s Rouhani says time for resolving nuclear dispute limited
* Yemen sets up $1.2 bln fund for sacked state employees, soldiers
* Bombs target Iraqi Shi‘ites and Sunnis, at least 20 dead
* Gulf Arabs say Russian plan will not stop Syrian bloodshed
* Turkish markets jump on easing Syria worries
* China demand, Mideast turmoil boost shipping costs
* OPEC sees enough oil now, market share fall looms
* Egypt’s former chief-of-staff to be released after detention
* Egypt’s GASC buys 235,000 T Russian, Ukrainian, Romanian wheat
* Egyptian inflation slows to 9.7 pct in August
* Egypt bans mosque preachers in crackdown on Islamists
* Amnesty decries “extreme political violence” in Egypt
* Drake and Scull wins 251 mln dirhams Abu Dhabi contract
* Brazil’s MMX in talks with Mubadala, Trafigura to sell iron port
* TABLE-Dubai H1 imports +16 pct y/y, re-exports +13 pct
* Fitch Upgrades Tamweel to ‘A’, Withdraws Ratings
* SocGen avoiding Goldman missteps with $300 mln sukuk plan
* Abu Dhabi cuts Nov Murban crude supply to Asia by 5 pct
* Dubai mall with ski slope plans $273 mln expansion
* TABLE-UAE July bank lending growth highest since at least 2009
* Dubai Holding investment unit extends $1.2 bln loan
* First Gulf Bank of Abu Dhabi to cut 10 pct of workforce -sources
* Saudi giant Jubail refinery plans to offer first product cargoes
* Saudi Almarai says shareholders approve 50 pct capital hike
* Qatar c.bank says money market still liquid despite Syria
* Qatar right venue for 2022 World Cup insists Blatter
* Kuwait sets Oct crude OSP to Asia 40 cents higher
* Fitch Affirms Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank and Subsidiaries’ IDRs; Downgrades AUB’s VR
* Mill in Oman buys about 30,000 T wheat from Russia (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)