MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 16

DUBAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slips, bonds & shares rally as Summers steps aside
* Oil creeps higher with market on edge over Syria
* Gold gains as dollar slips, stimulus outlook eyed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Regional markets surge after U.S.-Russian deal on Syria
* MIDEAST DEBT-UAE banks’ exposure to government highest since 1970s -BofA
* Assad govt hails ‘victory’ in arms deal, troops attack
* Obama says Syria deal could offer lesson for Iran talks
* Syria’s new opposition PM faces daunting al Qaeda challenge
* Tunisia seeks EU credit, will impose fiscal measures - state news agency
* Islamic pensions make inroads among asset managers
* South Sudan’s Kiir faces growing dissent as new state stumbles
* Egypt hopes to tie oil payments to production increases - minister
* Egypt secures Gaza border, presses Sinai campaign
* Egypt’s Citadel Capital plans $528 million capital hike
* Shares in Dubai’s Union Properties surge after trade resumes
* BRIEF-Dyesol says Tasnee concludes due diligence for $16 mln investment
* Saudi prince to hold Twitter stake, sees IPO by early 2014
* Saudi PetroRabigh says complex back online after power cut
* Wealthy individuals to be main buyers of Zain Iraq IPO: executive
* Bahrain’s Investcorp acquires 25 pct stake in Saudi sports firm (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)