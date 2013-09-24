MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 24

DUBAI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares subdued, Fed the usual suspect
* Oil sheds $1/bbl on higher supplies, Iran diplomacy
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Retail investors boost Gulf; Egypt up after Brotherhood ban
* MIDEAST DEBT-Gulf bond market braces for deals after Fed decision
* Gold firms after 3-day drop, Fed uncertainty persists
* Iran takes charm offensive to U.N., agrees to nuclear talks
* U.S. examines Kenya information about foreign link to mall attack
* Two blasts kill 16 in mainly Sunni district of Baghdad-sources
* ANALYSIS-Nairobi mall attack strikes at Africa’s boom image
* IATA cuts 2013 airline industry profit forecast
* Iraq’s southern oil output rises, leak fixed
* Tunisia’s Islamists resist proposal to step down
* HSBC names Samer Deghaili as Middle East equity head
* Rules, low demand hinder Malaysian Basel III sukuk
* Turkish assets fall as relief over continued U.S. stimulus fades
* Egyptian court bans Muslim Brotherhood
* Yields mixed at auction of Egyptian government securities
* Egypt pound rises on official market, dips on black market
* Saudi group campaigns against ban on women driving
* Ex-BNP Paribas private banker fined by Dubai regulator
* Dubai gold trade hurt by new Indian import tariffs
* Dubai names bourse CEO as head of financial centre
* Update-Moody’s assigns Baa2 IFS rating to Al Fujairah National Insurance Company; stable outlook
* Qatar Petroleum unit picks banks for $880 mln IPO -sources
* Qatar is the least of football’s problems, says FIFPro
* FIFA confirms will discuss 2022 World Cup at next meeting
* RESEARCH ALERT-Vodafone Qatar: HSBC starts with overweight