MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 24
September 24, 2013 / 5:02 AM / 4 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 24

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds Kuwait press item, SABIC story; updates markets, oil stories)

DUBAI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares lose ground, Fed the usual suspect

* Brent edges down near $108 ahead of Iran nuclear talks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Retail investors boost Gulf; Egypt up after Brotherhood ban

* MIDEAST DEBT-Gulf bond market braces for deals after Fed decision

* Gold firms after 3-day drop, Fed uncertainty persists

* Iran takes charm offensive to U.N., agrees to nuclear talks

* U.S. examines Kenya information about foreign link to mall attack

* Two blasts kill 16 in mainly Sunni district of Baghdad-sources

* ANALYSIS-Nairobi mall attack strikes at Africa’s boom image

* IATA cuts 2013 airline industry profit forecast

* Iraq’s southern oil output rises, leak fixed

* Tunisia’s Islamists resist proposal to step down

* HSBC names Samer Deghaili as Middle East equity head

* Rules, low demand hinder Malaysian Basel III sukuk

* Turkish assets fall as relief over continued U.S. stimulus fades

EGYPT

* Egyptian court bans Muslim Brotherhood

* Yields mixed at auction of Egyptian government securities

* Egypt pound rises on official market, dips on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi group campaigns against ban on women driving

* RESEARCH ALERT-Saudi Basic Industries: HSBC raises price target

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Ex-BNP Paribas private banker fined by Dubai regulator

* Dubai gold trade hurt by new Indian import tariffs

* Dubai names bourse CEO as head of financial centre

* Update-Moody’s assigns Baa2 IFS rating to Al Fujairah National Insurance Company; stable outlook

QATAR

* Qatar Petroleum unit picks banks for $880 mln IPO -sources

* Qatar is the least of football’s problems, says FIFPro

* FIFA confirms will discuss 2022 World Cup at next meeting

* RESEARCH ALERT-Vodafone Qatar: HSBC starts with overweight

KUWAIT

* Telco Zain eyeing acquisition targets in North Africa, hike in Moroccan unit stake - CEO (www.thenational.ae) (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

