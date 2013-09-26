FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 26
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 26, 2013 / 3:00 AM / 4 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Caution rules as Washington drama drags on

* Brent edges lower, Iran diplomacy in focus

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar drops to 2-wk low ahead of potential IPO; other mkts in narrow range

* Gold holds gains on concerns over U.S. debt ceiling

* Europe aid chief urges UN resolution on Syria relief access

* Iran says it wants to resolve nuclear row within months

* Western envoys tout deal on core of U.N. Syria draft, Russia denies it

* Kenya launches probe as Shabaab leader confirms mall attack

* At least 33 killed in violence across Iraq

* Israel, Palestinians agree to intensify talks, greater U.S. role

* No comfort from Turkish central bank as lira falls again

* Turkey tops central banks’ gold buying in Aug - IMF

* Lufthansa CEO says open to forming alliance with Gulf carriers

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Meditrade buys 10,500 T sunflower oil, 30,000 T soybean oil-trade

* Egypt’s Suez Canal revenue rises 1.9 pct year on year in August

* Egypt pound up on official and on black market

* TUI restarts Egypt trips after Germany relaxes travel advice

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi SABIC sets initial guidance on five-year dollar bond sale

* Saudi car owners fined for allowing women to drive

* IFR-Saudi’s Almarai sets guidance of 6mL+200bp on 1.7 bln riyal hybrid sukuk

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Citigroup moves to block new arbitration by Abu Dhabi fund

* Abu Dhabi approves $4.3 bln development spending

* Dubai’s Union Properties to seek foreign ownership increase

* Dubai’s Depa wins $156 mln contract from Abu Dhabi

KUWAIT

* Reuters Insider - The new silk road brings Middle East cash to Asia

BAHRAIN

* Moody’s takes actions on Bahraini banks

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.