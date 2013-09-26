MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 26

DUBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Caution rules as Washington drama drags on

* Brent edges lower, Iran diplomacy in focus

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar drops to 2-wk low ahead of potential IPO; other mkts in narrow range

* Gold holds gains on concerns over U.S. debt ceiling

* Europe aid chief urges UN resolution on Syria relief access

* Iran says it wants to resolve nuclear row within months

* Western envoys tout deal on core of U.N. Syria draft, Russia denies it

* Kenya launches probe as Shabaab leader confirms mall attack

* At least 33 killed in violence across Iraq

* Israel, Palestinians agree to intensify talks, greater U.S. role

* No comfort from Turkish central bank as lira falls again

* Turkey tops central banks’ gold buying in Aug - IMF

* Lufthansa CEO says open to forming alliance with Gulf carriers

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Meditrade buys 10,500 T sunflower oil, 30,000 T soybean oil-trade

* Egypt’s Suez Canal revenue rises 1.9 pct year on year in August

* Egypt pound up on official and on black market

* TUI restarts Egypt trips after Germany relaxes travel advice

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi SABIC sets initial guidance on five-year dollar bond sale

* Saudi car owners fined for allowing women to drive

* IFR-Saudi’s Almarai sets guidance of 6mL+200bp on 1.7 bln riyal hybrid sukuk

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Citigroup moves to block new arbitration by Abu Dhabi fund

* Abu Dhabi approves $4.3 bln development spending

* Dubai’s Union Properties to seek foreign ownership increase

* Dubai’s Depa wins $156 mln contract from Abu Dhabi

KUWAIT

* Reuters Insider - The new silk road brings Middle East cash to Asia

BAHRAIN

* Moody’s takes actions on Bahraini banks