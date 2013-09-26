MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 26

DUBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Caution rules as Washington drama drags on
* Brent edges lower, Iran diplomacy in focus
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar drops to 2-wk low ahead of potential IPO; other mkts in narrow range
* Gold holds gains on concerns over U.S. debt ceiling
* Europe aid chief urges UN resolution on Syria relief access
* Iran says it wants to resolve nuclear row within months
* Western envoys tout deal on core of U.N. Syria draft, Russia denies it
* Kenya launches probe as Shabaab leader confirms mall attack
* At least 33 killed in violence across Iraq
* Israel, Palestinians agree to intensify talks, greater U.S. role
* No comfort from Turkish central bank as lira falls again
* Turkey tops central banks’ gold buying in Aug - IMF
* Lufthansa CEO says open to forming alliance with Gulf carriers
* Egypt’s Meditrade buys 10,500 T sunflower oil, 30,000 T soybean oil-trade
* Egypt’s Suez Canal revenue rises 1.9 pct year on year in August
* Egypt pound up on official and on black market
* TUI restarts Egypt trips after Germany relaxes travel advice
* Saudi SABIC sets initial guidance on five-year dollar bond sale
* Saudi car owners fined for allowing women to drive
* IFR-Saudi’s Almarai sets guidance of 6mL+200bp on 1.7 bln riyal hybrid sukuk
* Citigroup moves to block new arbitration by Abu Dhabi fund
* Abu Dhabi approves $4.3 bln development spending
* Dubai’s Union Properties to seek foreign ownership increase
* Dubai’s Depa wins $156 mln contract from Abu Dhabi
* Reuters Insider - The new silk road brings Middle East cash to Asia
* Moody’s takes actions on Bahraini banks
Compiled by Dubai newsroom