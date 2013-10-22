MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 22

DUBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares softer before U.S. jobs data, dlr steady
* U.S. crude sinks below $100, Brent gap widens
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Regional shares mixed amid marginal profit-taking; Saudi up
* MIDEAST MONEY-Dubai’s World Expo bid may fuel boom, pose challenge
* Gold clings to range ahead of US jobs data; SPDR holdings drop
* U.S. sees Syria’s Assad strengthened by rise of Islamist groups
* Assad sees no date for Syria talks, mulls re-election
* Kerry voices doubts on Iran role in Geneva talks on Syria
* Syrian rebel commander killed in clashes -insurgents
* Turkish assets firm ahead of central bank rate meeting
* Netanyahu’s mission: to head off Iran sanctions relief
* NATO to advise Libya on strengthening security forces
* Morocco cenbank chief sees more flexible dirham in 3 years
* China needs big cuts in Iran oil imports to meet 2013 target
* Gulf states, Egypt back Saudi rejection of UN seat
* OMV makes its 1st oil discovery in Libya since uprising
* Number of Syrian refugees in Turkey exceeds 600,000-Turkish official
* Takaful industry faces slower growth, unstable returns -study
* Egyptian Christians fear chaos after wedding bloodshed
* Egypt takes steps to secure domestic supply of nitrogen fertilisers
* Yields decline on 7-year Egyptian bonds
* Student protests at Egypt’s al-Azhar challenge army
* Egypt to raise stimulus by a third, implement minimum wage by Jan
* Egypt to start paying foreign oil firms by year end-EGPC
* Egypt’s pound strengthens at central bank currency sale
* UAE’s Etihad sets stage for $50 bln of jet deals from Gulf
* Dubai’s Arabtec fully acquires electrical services unit
* UAE to allow mobile number portability by Dec -regulator
* Abu Dhabi airport terminal to open in July 2017
* French bank SocGen names Soundardjee as Middle East head
* Dubai’s Abraaj Group acquires majority stake in Ghana Home Loans
* TABLE-UAE August M3 money supply growth eases to 14.1 pct
* REUTERS SUMMIT-McCain blames Obama administration for Saudi rejection of U.N. seat
* U.S. tries to calm Saudi anger over Syria, Iran
* Saudi firm plans $200 mln fund targeting education in Middle East
* S.Arabia under fire at UN over women‘s, migrant worker rights
* Saudi Safco Q3 net profit falls 36 pct, in-line with view
* Qatar to ease Palestinian debt, peace talks intensify -Kerry
* Qatari poet sentenced to 15 years in prison for insulting emir
* Prices, costs drive down Industries Qatar Q3 profit
* Qatar’s Ooredoo eyes listing in London or other mkts-CEO
* Qatar’s Nakilat says JVs to build seven new ships
* Kuwait may review subsidies policy - finance minister
* Kuwaiti conglomerate buys Red Bull distributor in UAE
* TABLE-Bahrain Sept inflation edges up to 3.1 pct y/y
* Bahrain’s Ahli United says IFC fund buys 167 mln shares
* Oman’s Renaissance unit hires banks for $350 mln 5-yr bond
* Fitch Affirms HSBC Bank Oman’s IDR at ‘A+'; Upgrades VR to ‘bb+’ (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)