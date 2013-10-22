MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 22

DUBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares softer before U.S. jobs data, dlr steady

* U.S. crude sinks below $100, Brent gap widens

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Regional shares mixed amid marginal profit-taking; Saudi up

* MIDEAST MONEY-Dubai’s World Expo bid may fuel boom, pose challenge

* Gold clings to range ahead of US jobs data; SPDR holdings drop

* U.S. sees Syria’s Assad strengthened by rise of Islamist groups

* Assad sees no date for Syria talks, mulls re-election

* Kerry voices doubts on Iran role in Geneva talks on Syria

* Syrian rebel commander killed in clashes -insurgents

* Turkish assets firm ahead of central bank rate meeting

* Netanyahu’s mission: to head off Iran sanctions relief

* NATO to advise Libya on strengthening security forces

* Morocco cenbank chief sees more flexible dirham in 3 years

* China needs big cuts in Iran oil imports to meet 2013 target

* Gulf states, Egypt back Saudi rejection of UN seat

* OMV makes its 1st oil discovery in Libya since uprising

* Number of Syrian refugees in Turkey exceeds 600,000-Turkish official

* Takaful industry faces slower growth, unstable returns -study

EGYPT

* Egyptian Christians fear chaos after wedding bloodshed

* Egypt takes steps to secure domestic supply of nitrogen fertilisers

* Yields decline on 7-year Egyptian bonds

* Student protests at Egypt’s al-Azhar challenge army

* Egypt to raise stimulus by a third, implement minimum wage by Jan

* Egypt to start paying foreign oil firms by year end-EGPC

* Egypt’s pound strengthens at central bank currency sale

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s Etihad sets stage for $50 bln of jet deals from Gulf

* Dubai’s Arabtec fully acquires electrical services unit

* UAE to allow mobile number portability by Dec -regulator

* Abu Dhabi airport terminal to open in July 2017

* French bank SocGen names Soundardjee as Middle East head

* Dubai’s Abraaj Group acquires majority stake in Ghana Home Loans

* TABLE-UAE August M3 money supply growth eases to 14.1 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* REUTERS SUMMIT-McCain blames Obama administration for Saudi rejection of U.N. seat

* U.S. tries to calm Saudi anger over Syria, Iran

* Saudi firm plans $200 mln fund targeting education in Middle East

* S.Arabia under fire at UN over women‘s, migrant worker rights

* Saudi Safco Q3 net profit falls 36 pct, in-line with view

QATAR

* Qatar to ease Palestinian debt, peace talks intensify -Kerry

* Qatari poet sentenced to 15 years in prison for insulting emir

* Prices, costs drive down Industries Qatar Q3 profit

* Qatar’s Ooredoo eyes listing in London or other mkts-CEO

* Qatar’s Nakilat says JVs to build seven new ships

KUWAIT

* Kuwait may review subsidies policy - finance minister

* Kuwaiti conglomerate buys Red Bull distributor in UAE

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain Sept inflation edges up to 3.1 pct y/y

* Bahrain’s Ahli United says IFC fund buys 167 mln shares

OMAN

* Oman’s Renaissance unit hires banks for $350 mln 5-yr bond

* Fitch Affirms HSBC Bank Oman’s IDR at ‘A+'; Upgrades VR to ‘bb+’ (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)