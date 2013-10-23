MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 23

DUBAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares rise, dollar pressured after jobs data

* U.S. oil sinks below $98, Brent gap widest since April

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt surges on stimulus plan increase; Gulf mostly soft

* MIDEAST DEBT-European pricings offer guidance for MAF hybrid

* Gold near 4-week highs on U.S. stimulus bets

* Energy firm hits Iraqi Kurdistan with first major legal dispute

* Militants target Iraq security forces in checkpoint attacks

* Syrian opposition resists calls to commit to peace talks

* Libya output still at 600,000 bpd, protests drag on

* Putin says foreign foes use radical Islam to weaken Russia

* Iran considers interest hike to fight inflation

* Algeria cereal imports bill up 9 pct in Jan-Sept

* South Africa’s MTN hopes for U.S.-Iran thaw to free its cash

* UK allows restart of N. Sea gas field co-owned by Iran

* Jordan’s central bank cuts interest rates by 25 bps

* Morocco GDP growth reaches 4.5 pct in Q3

* UN nuclear agency says malware infected some computers

* Without chemical arms, Syrian weaponry still fearsome

TURKEY

* Turkish assets up as U.S. data bolsters tapering delay hopes

* Turkish Airlines in talks on 2020-2023 plane order plans

* EU revives membership talks with Turkey after 3-year hiatus

* Kurdish rebels threaten new fight in Turkey as Syria clashes intensify

EGYPT

* Egypt orders trial of four policemen over killing of Islamist detainees

* Citadel Capital shareholders approve $528 mln capital hike

* Egypt’s Meditrade buys 15,000 T sunflower oil in tender

* Egypt hopes to secure more LNG from Qatar, sees other options

* Canada’s Methanex sells $110 mln stake in Egyptian venture

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai Holding unit sees telecom stake sales in “few months”

* UAE telco du names Kazim as CFO

* Fitch Rates Al Hilal Bank’s USD2.5bn Trust Certificate Programme ‘A+'/‘F1’

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia warns of shift away from U.S. over Syria, Iran

* Saudi’s Yansab Q3 net profit doubles on higher output, prices

* Saudi Cement posts 9.6 pct Q3 profit rise on higher local sales

* RESEARCH ALERT-Saudi Real Estate: HSBC raises price target

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar September inflation eases to lowest level this year

KUWAIT

* Focus on Arab states to fill Saudi Security Council seat, Kuwait a front-runner

BAHRAIN

* One killed in Bahrain explosion -police

OMAN

* Oman to represent Iran’s Canada interests