MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 23

DUBAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares rise, dollar pressured after jobs data
* U.S. oil sinks below $98, Brent gap widest since April
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt surges on stimulus plan increase; Gulf mostly soft
* MIDEAST DEBT-European pricings offer guidance for MAF hybrid
* Gold near 4-week highs on U.S. stimulus bets
* Energy firm hits Iraqi Kurdistan with first major legal dispute
* Militants target Iraq security forces in checkpoint attacks
* Syrian opposition resists calls to commit to peace talks
* Libya output still at 600,000 bpd, protests drag on
* Putin says foreign foes use radical Islam to weaken Russia
* Iran considers interest hike to fight inflation
* Algeria cereal imports bill up 9 pct in Jan-Sept
* South Africa’s MTN hopes for U.S.-Iran thaw to free its cash
* UK allows restart of N. Sea gas field co-owned by Iran
* Jordan’s central bank cuts interest rates by 25 bps
* Morocco GDP growth reaches 4.5 pct in Q3
* UN nuclear agency says malware infected some computers
* Without chemical arms, Syrian weaponry still fearsome
* Turkish assets up as U.S. data bolsters tapering delay hopes
* Turkish Airlines in talks on 2020-2023 plane order plans
* EU revives membership talks with Turkey after 3-year hiatus
* Kurdish rebels threaten new fight in Turkey as Syria clashes intensify
* Egypt orders trial of four policemen over killing of Islamist detainees
* Citadel Capital shareholders approve $528 mln capital hike
* Egypt’s Meditrade buys 15,000 T sunflower oil in tender
* Egypt hopes to secure more LNG from Qatar, sees other options
* Canada’s Methanex sells $110 mln stake in Egyptian venture
* Dubai Holding unit sees telecom stake sales in “few months”
* UAE telco du names Kazim as CFO
* Fitch Rates Al Hilal Bank’s USD2.5bn Trust Certificate Programme ‘A+'/‘F1’
* Saudi Arabia warns of shift away from U.S. over Syria, Iran
* Saudi’s Yansab Q3 net profit doubles on higher output, prices
* Saudi Cement posts 9.6 pct Q3 profit rise on higher local sales
* RESEARCH ALERT-Saudi Real Estate: HSBC raises price target
* TABLE-Qatar September inflation eases to lowest level this year
* Focus on Arab states to fill Saudi Security Council seat, Kuwait a front-runner
* One killed in Bahrain explosion -police
* Oman to represent Iran’s Canada interests