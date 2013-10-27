FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 27
October 27, 2013 / 4:07 AM / 4 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares flat but Wall St gains; S&P 500 at new high

* U.S. oil futures edge up; Brent/WTI spread narrows

* Gold set for second weekly gain on U.S. stimulus hopes

* Israel, Saudis speaking same language on Iran - Livni

EGYPT

* UAE signs $4.9 billion aid package to Egypt

* Egypt mulls selling shares to fund high-speed rail line

* Suez Canal September revenue up 1.5 pct year on year

* Quarterly profit tumbles at Egypt’s Eastern Company

* Yields on Egypt T-bills climb at auction

* Egyptian Islamists call for protests over Mursi trial

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* First Gulf Bank acquires 100 pct stake in Islamic finance firm

* U.S. judge narrows Mashreq’s claims versus ING over investment losses

* Dubai bank ENBD sees NPLs falling despite Q3 provision spike

* ENBD plans Islamic SME products in Q4

* ENBD says Union Properties stake “available for sale”

* Profit jumps at Dubai’s Emaar amid tourism, real estate recovery

* Abu Dhabi energy fund IPIC repays $2 bln acquisition loan -sources

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi women break driving ban, defying warnings - campaigners

* Dar Al Arkan posts fifth-straight profit decline

* Profits up at Al Tayyar Travel on sales growth

QATAR

* Qatar Airways “not interested” in Boeing 777X

OMAN

* Oman’s Renaissance unit to price debut bond Friday - leads

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain defends use of teargas following criticism

* Court temporarily releases Shi‘ite opposition leader

* Aug bank lending growth slowest since May 2011 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
