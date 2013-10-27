MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 27

DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares flat but Wall St gains; S&P 500 at new high
* U.S. oil futures edge up; Brent/WTI spread narrows
* Gold set for second weekly gain on U.S. stimulus hopes
* Israel, Saudis speaking same language on Iran - Livni
* UAE signs $4.9 billion aid package to Egypt
* Egypt mulls selling shares to fund high-speed rail line
* Suez Canal September revenue up 1.5 pct year on year
* Quarterly profit tumbles at Egypt’s Eastern Company
* Yields on Egypt T-bills climb at auction
* Egyptian Islamists call for protests over Mursi trial
* First Gulf Bank acquires 100 pct stake in Islamic finance firm
* U.S. judge narrows Mashreq’s claims versus ING over investment losses
* Dubai bank ENBD sees NPLs falling despite Q3 provision spike
* ENBD plans Islamic SME products in Q4
* ENBD says Union Properties stake “available for sale”
* Profit jumps at Dubai’s Emaar amid tourism, real estate recovery
* Abu Dhabi energy fund IPIC repays $2 bln acquisition loan -sources
* Saudi women break driving ban, defying warnings - campaigners
* Dar Al Arkan posts fifth-straight profit decline
* Profits up at Al Tayyar Travel on sales growth
* Qatar Airways “not interested” in Boeing 777X
* Oman’s Renaissance unit to price debut bond Friday - leads
* Bahrain defends use of teargas following criticism
* Court temporarily releases Shi‘ite opposition leader
* Aug bank lending growth slowest since May 2011 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)