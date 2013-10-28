MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 28

DUBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Australian shares lead Asian rebound; yen softens

* Brent edges up after 3-days of losses; Federal Reserve eyed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-SABIC weighs on Saudi after Q3 results; most mkts up

* Gold hovers near 5-week high as Fed policy meeting looms

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Tunisia’s Syphax Airlines is rare Arab Spring success story

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Algeria economic reforms on hold until 2014 election -advisor

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Lebanon says gas, oil reserves may be higher than thought

* Senior Iran lawmaker says 20 pct uranium enrichment continuing

* Iran’s state energy firms crippled by budget -minister

* As Iraq seeks US arms, bombs kill another 55

* In Libya’s east, a former rebel commander tests Tripoli

* Jordan’s Arab Bank 9 month net profit up 15.4 pct

EGYPT

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Egyptian Steel eyes leap in capacity, IPO

* Egypt’s Ezz Steel plans $1 billion investment

* Egypt seeks to lure Gulf investors amid turmoil

* Egypt to issue wheat tender in 2-4 weeks

* Egypt T-bill yields climb at auction

* UAE to help Egypt build wheat silos to hold 1.5 mln tonnes

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai launches much-delayed passenger services at new airport

* UAE approves slightly higher federal spending for 2014 -PM

* Dubai’s Emaar launches $3 bln project in Iraqi Kurdistan

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi SABIC says 2014 outlook improving as Q3 net profits rise

* Saudi Yansab eyes early Nov restart after petchem plant shutdown

* Zain Saudi third-quarter net loss narrows but misses forecasts

* Saudi Electricity Co posts slight drop in net profit

* Oil service firms rush to Saudi for busy drilling year ahead

KUWAIT

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Kuwait telco Zain looks to expand into North Africa

OMAN

* Oman’s Renaissance unit prices $350 mln debut bond

BAHRAIN

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Bahrain in early stages of bank merger wave -c.bank (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)