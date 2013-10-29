MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 29

DUBAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dollar, mired in ranges ahead of Fed

* Brent edges down, holding above $109/bbl on Libya

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi extends losses as earnings disappoint; most mkts dip

* Gold ticks up on weak U.S. data, Fed stimulus hopes

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Morgan Stanley sees worst over for Middle East banking

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Libya considers sale of nine state firms

* Libya’s oil exports down to trickle as unrest picks up

* Iran’s Kish gas field to come on stream by March -developer

* Exports of Iraq’s Basra Light crude oil to rise in Nov

* Iraqi governor puts oil wealth to good work

* Jordan picks banks for $1.25 bln U.S.-guaranteed sovereign bond

* Tunisia expects $750 mln in World Bank, IMF loans soon, plans sukuk issue

* Lebanon’s Byblos says 9-month net profit falls 7 percent

* Iran says offers ideas to end rift with UN nuclear watchdog

EGYPT

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Egypt financial regulator plans rules revamp to spur trade

* SPECIAL REPORT-As Egypt’s Brotherhood retreats, risk of extremism rises

* Yields rise at auction of Egyptian government securities

* Egyptian pound inches up on official, black markets

* Reforms key to Egypt’s future as gas exporter, firm says

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Abu Dhabi’s Aldar eyes rentals, smaller projects post-merger

* Dubai Holding arm plans to sell stake in Swatch-backed retailer -sources

* UAE telco Etisalat’s Q3 net profit misses forecasts

* UAE lender FGB posts 13 pct Q3 net profit gain on higher income

* UAE lender ADIB Q3 net up 20 pct on higher revenue, asset growth

* Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala eyes U.S, Europe property investments

* UAE Sept inflation at 1.3 pct y/y for 4th month in row

* Dubai’s Aramex Q3 net profit up 13 pct

* Dubai developer Deyaar Q3 net profit surges

SAUDI ARABIA

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Dar Al Arkan sees strong Saudi housing sector for at least 5 years

* Saudi retailer Alhokair Q2 net profit up 11.8 pct, misses view

* RESEARCH ALERT-Almarai: NBK Capital raises to buy

* Saudi religious leader urges youths not to fight in Syria

QATAR

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Credit Suisse sees Qatar fund in emerging markets push

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Qatar infrastructure spend to boost Barwa Bank profit - CEO

* Profits fall 40 pct at Qatar’s bailed-out Barwa Real Estate

* Qatargas says LNG market to hinge on long-term factors, not spot deals

KUWAIT

* Kuwait wealth fund hires ex-BofA banker as infrastructure head - sources

* Kuwait’s PM says welfare state is “unsustainable”, calls for cuts

* Kuwait bourse to launch derivatives trading next year

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain lender ABC named Kawan as permanent CEO (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)