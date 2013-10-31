MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 31

DUBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares drift, dollar dips ahead of Fed decision

* U.S. oil slides for 2nd straight day; spread widens

* Gold gains after U.S. data supports Fed stimulus caution

* Syria peace talks face delay as big powers split

EGYPT

* Egypt accuses Brotherhood of rejecting reconciliation

* Egyptian students protest after Brotherhood leader arrested

* Political instability hinders Egyptian stock exchange’s hunt for new firms

* Citadel sees share issue laying grounds for turnaround

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE plans Islamic finance authority backed by legislation

* Mashreq Bank 9-month net profit up 34 percent

* UAE central bank watching house prices, sees no bubble

* Dubai land department chief says old, new steps to prevent bubble

* National Bank of Abu Dhabi sees 2013 loan growth at 10-15 pct -CEO

* Dubai Holding says unit to repay 750 mln euro bond

* Jumeirah Group raises $1.4 bln loan

* Tamweel Q3 profit triples as impairments fall

QATAR

* Qatari telco Ooredoo’s third-quarter profit plunges on FX loss

* Qatar Sept bank lending growth slowest since May 2011

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco considers bids for clean fuels, power plant-sources

* Saudi work reforms lifting womens’ income boost retailer Jarir

* Khodari Q3 net profit drops on higher costs

OMAN

* Oman to launch $15 bln rail construction in Q4 2014

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Batelco third-quarter profit rises 43 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)