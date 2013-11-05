MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 5

DUBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares struggle under China tightening fears
* Brent near 4-month low; worries over Libyan supply keep it above $106
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt gains in cautious trade as Mursi trial begins; Gulf muted
* Gold edges up on Fed stimulus talk; jobs report awaited
* Turkiye Finans says plans more sukuk issues in 2014
* U.S. shale boom to boost LPG exports, bring down prices
* Iraq Basra oil exports restored to 2.28 mln bpd - shipper
* Iran hardliners jab at Rouhani on embassy siege anniversary
* Iran seeks at least 300,000 T wheat in new import spree
* Shi‘ite, Sunni ceasefire in north Yemen appears crumbling
* Iraq passes election law after weeks of debate
* In court, defiant Mursi says he still Egypt’s president
* Yields increase on Egypt 3- and 7-year bonds
* Egypt’s Juhayna says Q3 net profit down 23 pct
* Egyptian pound strengthens on official market
* Egypt central bank returns $500 mln deposit to Qatar
* Kerry tries to sooth relations with Saudi Arabia but tensions evident
* Foreign workers stay home to escape Saudi visa crackdown
* Saudi Arabia buys 720,000 tonnes hard wheat - GSFMO
* Saudi Yansab extends shutdown at petchem plant
* RESEARCH ALERT-Saudi Arabian Fertilizers: HSBC raises to overweight
* Saudi Aramco raises Arab light oil prices for Asia
* Dubai luxury housing firm seeks $500 mln in London listing
* Dubai Financial Market swings to Q3 net profit on trading volumes
* UAE banks to get 5 years to obey exposure rules -association
* Dana Gas third-quarter net profit dips
* UAE cooling firm Tabreed’s Q3 net profit rises 3 pct
* Dubai’s Arabtec forms another South Korean joint venture
* Burgan Bank plans up to 150 mln Kuwaiti dinar bond
* Oman c.bank chief sees credit growth accelerating
* Oman budget surplus widens to $883 mln in Jan-Sept
* Oman Sept inflation flat at 0.6 pct y/y
* Bahrain jails four for life, six to 15 years for Iran-linked cell (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)