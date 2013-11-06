MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 6

DUBAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares frozen by Fed, ECB uncertainty

* U.S. oil settles at five-month low as supplies rise

* Bluechips help Saudi hit 12-day high; Qatar up

* Gold treads water after 7-day losing streak on stimulus doubts

* Euro zone economy turns corner, but growth, inflation subdued - EU

* Fed in no rush to cut bond buys, top policymakers say

* Vivendi agrees to sell Maroc Tel stake in $5.7 bln deal

* U.N. nuclear chief plans to visit Iran next week - TV

* U.S., Russia fail to agree Syria peace talks date

EGYPT

* Egyptian business activity shrinks in Oct for 13th month in row

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudis round up thousands of illegal immigrants

* Saudi business activity growth weakens in October

* Saudi September M3 money supply growth slows to 13.4 pct

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE to impose watered-down exposure rules on banks

* Abu Dhabi lender FGB picks banks for dollar bond sale

* UAE Oct business activity growth slows from 29-mth high

QATAR

* New Qatar spending rules aim to avoid state debt overload

OMAN

* Oman property developer sells country’s first sukuk

* Oman budget surplus widens to $883 mln in Jan-Sept

* Oman Sept inflation flat at 0.6 pct y/y

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Batelco appoints CFO, search for new CEO continues

* Bahrain’s Investcorp buys $250 mln worth of U.S. real estate assets

* UK businessman accused of corrupt Bahrain payments (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)