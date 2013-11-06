FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 6
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 6, 2013 / 4:11 AM / 4 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares frozen by Fed, ECB uncertainty

* U.S. oil settles at five-month low as supplies rise

* Bluechips help Saudi hit 12-day high; Qatar up

* Gold treads water after 7-day losing streak on stimulus doubts

* Euro zone economy turns corner, but growth, inflation subdued - EU

* Fed in no rush to cut bond buys, top policymakers say

* Vivendi agrees to sell Maroc Tel stake in $5.7 bln deal

* U.N. nuclear chief plans to visit Iran next week - TV

* U.S., Russia fail to agree Syria peace talks date

EGYPT

* Egyptian business activity shrinks in Oct for 13th month in row

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudis round up thousands of illegal immigrants

* Saudi business activity growth weakens in October

* Saudi September M3 money supply growth slows to 13.4 pct

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE to impose watered-down exposure rules on banks

* Abu Dhabi lender FGB picks banks for dollar bond sale

* UAE Oct business activity growth slows from 29-mth high

QATAR

* New Qatar spending rules aim to avoid state debt overload

OMAN

* Oman property developer sells country’s first sukuk

* Oman budget surplus widens to $883 mln in Jan-Sept

* Oman Sept inflation flat at 0.6 pct y/y

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Batelco appoints CFO, search for new CEO continues

* Bahrain’s Investcorp buys $250 mln worth of U.S. real estate assets

* UK businessman accused of corrupt Bahrain payments (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.