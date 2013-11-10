MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 10

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street stocks, dollar rally on U.S. jobs report

* Brent higher, U.S. oil seesaws as Iran nuclear deal looms

* Dubai crude spread falls to six-month low

* Gold falls 1.7 pct as U.S. payrolls rekindle taper fears

* Iran nuclear talks fail to reach deal, France pushes back

* Jordan looks set to take Saudi Security Council seat -Western diplomats

EGYPT

* Egypt to hold parliamentary vote in Feb/March - foreign minister

* Juhayna Food Industries: HSBC raises target price

* Egyptian pound strengthens on official and black markets

* Yields on Egyptian T-bills inch up at auction

* Egypt foreign reserves drop to $18.59 bln at end-Oct -c.bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi police clash with foreign workers after visa raids

* Saudi group to invest in ailing French poultry firm Doux

* Saudi Arabia throttles back from record high oil output

* Almarai Co: HSBC cuts target price

* Saudi Airlines: HSBC cuts target price

* Abdullah Al Othaim Markets: HSBC raises target price

* Saudi Kayan drops plans to build new petchem plant

* Riyad Bank prices $1.1 bln local-currency sukuk

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Banks in tussle with UAE’s Etisalat on $400 mln loan - sources

QATAR

* Soccer-Blatter rules out co-hosting of 2022 World Cup

* Qatar cuts gas prices to keep competition at bay

KUWAIT

* Kuwait expects OPEC to keep crude output target unchanged

* Kuwait 2012 GDP growth slows to 8.3 pct y/y, base revised

BAHRAIN

* UK businessman accused of corrupt Bahrain payments (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)