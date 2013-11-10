MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 10

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street stocks, dollar rally on U.S. jobs report
* Brent higher, U.S. oil seesaws as Iran nuclear deal looms
* Dubai crude spread falls to six-month low
* Gold falls 1.7 pct as U.S. payrolls rekindle taper fears
* Iran nuclear talks fail to reach deal, France pushes back
* Jordan looks set to take Saudi Security Council seat -Western diplomats
* Egypt to hold parliamentary vote in Feb/March - foreign minister
* Juhayna Food Industries: HSBC raises target price
* Egyptian pound strengthens on official and black markets
* Yields on Egyptian T-bills inch up at auction
* Egypt foreign reserves drop to $18.59 bln at end-Oct -c.bank
* Saudi police clash with foreign workers after visa raids
* Saudi group to invest in ailing French poultry firm Doux
* Saudi Arabia throttles back from record high oil output
* Almarai Co: HSBC cuts target price
* Saudi Airlines: HSBC cuts target price
* Abdullah Al Othaim Markets: HSBC raises target price
* Saudi Kayan drops plans to build new petchem plant
* Riyad Bank prices $1.1 bln local-currency sukuk
* Banks in tussle with UAE’s Etisalat on $400 mln loan - sources
* Soccer-Blatter rules out co-hosting of 2022 World Cup
* Qatar cuts gas prices to keep competition at bay
* Kuwait expects OPEC to keep crude output target unchanged
* Kuwait 2012 GDP growth slows to 8.3 pct y/y, base revised
* UK businessman accused of corrupt Bahrain payments (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)