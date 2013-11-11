MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 11

DUBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street stocks, dollar rally on U.S. jobs report
* Brent rises towards $106 after Iran talks end without deal
* Gold extends drop as U.S. jobs data spurs taper fears
* Syrian opposition agrees to participate in Geneva peace talks
* Regional instability threatens Gulf food security -report
* Iranian deputy industry minister shot dead in Tehran
* Iran standoff sees France winning Gulf friends, influence
* U.S. lawmakers seek tighter Iran sanctions before any deal
* Libyan autonomy group forms oil firm, challenges government
* Two Egyptian soldiers shot dead near Ismailia
* RESEARCH ALERT-El Sewedy: NBK Capital raises fair value
* African workers in Riyadh seek repatriation after two riot deaths
* Veteran Gulf banker plans to set up investment bank in Dubai
* Qatar sets Oct Marine crude OSP at $109.15/bbl, down $1.85
* Kuwait to review $16 bln annual subsidies - paper
* Bahrain jails four for car bomb outside mosque
* Oman says first MERS-coronavirus sufferer dies in hospital
* Oman oil minister slams Gulf culture of energy subsidies
