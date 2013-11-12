MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 12

DUBAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares head for 4th day of falls, China reform agenda in focus
* Brent edges down towards $106; Iran deal in focus
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai sinks 2.8 pct on profit-taking; Egypt continues pull-back
* Gold stays below $1,300 as markets worry about U.S. stimulus
* SPECIAL REPORT-Khamenei controls vast financial empire built on property seizures
* EXCLUSIVE-Reuters investigates business empire of Iran’s supreme leader
* UPDATE 1-Sudan devalues currency by 30 percent amid dollar shortages
* EBRD cuts forecasts for Central European, North African economies
* Kerry sees nuclear deal with Iran as diplomacy warms
* Libyan Berbers shut gas pipeline to Italy, cut major income source
* Baker Hughes stops work in Iraq after security incident
* Arab Spring nations backtrack on women’s rights, polls says
* Egypt is worst Arab state for women, Comoros best - survey
* Soccer-Gulf’s Cup drought contrasts with thirst for Europe’s clubs
* Egypt plans extra stimulus by year-end, Suez Canal project
* Moderates fade from political view in polarised Egypt
* -Private equity groups line up for Saudi fast-food chain - sources
* Saudi to keep Dec crude supply steady to Asia-sources
* UAE’s Air Arabia Q3 net profit drops 9 pct
* Dubai Islamic Bank says Q3 net profit up 52 pct
* UAE’s Waha Capital eyes acquisitions in healthcare, education - CEO
* Etihad in talks over potential Airbus jet order-sources
* EmiratesLNG to build big LNG import terminal
* UAE’s Ajman Bank brings back Amiri as CEO
* Dubai Oct inflation at 2.1 pct y/y, highest since Dec 2009
* Qatar trade surplus shrinks marginally to $9 bln in Sept
* Kuwait telco Zain extends profit slump due to FX woes
* Kuwait sets Dec crude OSP to Asia 10 cents higher
* Bahrain Petroleum seals 2014 gasoil, jet term contracts
Compiled by Dubai newsroom