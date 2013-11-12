MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 12

DUBAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares head for 4th day of falls, China reform agenda in focus

* Brent edges down towards $106; Iran deal in focus

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai sinks 2.8 pct on profit-taking; Egypt continues pull-back

* Gold stays below $1,300 as markets worry about U.S. stimulus

* SPECIAL REPORT-Khamenei controls vast financial empire built on property seizures

* EXCLUSIVE-Reuters investigates business empire of Iran’s supreme leader

* UPDATE 1-Sudan devalues currency by 30 percent amid dollar shortages

* EBRD cuts forecasts for Central European, North African economies

* Kerry sees nuclear deal with Iran as diplomacy warms

* Libyan Berbers shut gas pipeline to Italy, cut major income source

* Baker Hughes stops work in Iraq after security incident

* Arab Spring nations backtrack on women’s rights, polls says

* Egypt is worst Arab state for women, Comoros best - survey

* Soccer-Gulf’s Cup drought contrasts with thirst for Europe’s clubs

EGYPT

* Egypt plans extra stimulus by year-end, Suez Canal project

* Moderates fade from political view in polarised Egypt

SAUDI ARABIA

* -Private equity groups line up for Saudi fast-food chain - sources

* Saudi to keep Dec crude supply steady to Asia-sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s Air Arabia Q3 net profit drops 9 pct

* Dubai Islamic Bank says Q3 net profit up 52 pct

* UAE’s Waha Capital eyes acquisitions in healthcare, education - CEO

* Etihad in talks over potential Airbus jet order-sources

* EmiratesLNG to build big LNG import terminal

* UAE’s Ajman Bank brings back Amiri as CEO

* Dubai Oct inflation at 2.1 pct y/y, highest since Dec 2009

QATAR

* Qatar trade surplus shrinks marginally to $9 bln in Sept

KUWAIT

* Kuwait telco Zain extends profit slump due to FX woes

* Kuwait sets Dec crude OSP to Asia 10 cents higher

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Petroleum seals 2014 gasoil, jet term contracts