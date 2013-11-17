MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 17

DUBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock indexes end at record highs on stimulus hopes
* Oil up slightly as Libya, Fed support; Iran weighs
* TABLE-Forecasts for world oil demand, supply, stocks
* TABLE-Global oil outages spike to 3.6 mln bpd in October stocks
* Gold flat, Yellen’s stimulus view seen supporting
* “Quite possible” Iran, powers can reach nuclear deal next week -U.S. official
* Assad’s forces advance in northern Syria towards Aleppo
* Turk Telekom says plans to issue up to $1 bln in bonds
* S&P raises Egypt ratings to B- from CCC+
* Sisi sees new defence cooperation with Russia
* SODIC’s nine-month net drops 39.5 pct
* Tycoon Sawiris to invest in Egypt, fears economic collapse
* Yields fall on Egyptian 182-day T-bills
* Egypt pound strengthens at dollar sale
* Egypt to seek bids for first nuclear plant
* EFG Hermes Q3 net profit up 38 pct
* GB Auto 9-month net profit drops 32 pct
* Oriental Weavers 9-month profit rises 33 pct
* Talaat Moustafa 9-mth net profit falls 3.6 pct
* Yansab restarts petchem complex after shutdown
* Saudi Electricity Co picks banks for two sukuk issues -sources
* AIRSHOW-Dubai Airshow to open with Gulf spending spree
* Etihad seen close to buying around 75 Airbus jets -sources
* Abu Dhabi to list government bonds on own exchange
* First Gulf Bank to expand into new foreign markets
* DAMAC Real Estate launches $500 mln London IPO
* Dubai’s GEMS $200 mln hybrid sukuk oversubscribed
* Oman oil executive goes on trial on bribery charges
* Vodafone Qatar Q2 loss narrows as mobile customer base expands (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)