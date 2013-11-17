MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 17

DUBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock indexes end at record highs on stimulus hopes

* Oil up slightly as Libya, Fed support; Iran weighs

* TABLE-Forecasts for world oil demand, supply, stocks

* TABLE-Global oil outages spike to 3.6 mln bpd in October stocks

* Gold flat, Yellen’s stimulus view seen supporting

* “Quite possible” Iran, powers can reach nuclear deal next week -U.S. official

* Assad’s forces advance in northern Syria towards Aleppo

* Turk Telekom says plans to issue up to $1 bln in bonds

EGYPT

* S&P raises Egypt ratings to B- from CCC+

* Sisi sees new defence cooperation with Russia

* SODIC’s nine-month net drops 39.5 pct

* Tycoon Sawiris to invest in Egypt, fears economic collapse

* Yields fall on Egyptian 182-day T-bills

* Egypt pound strengthens at dollar sale

* Egypt to seek bids for first nuclear plant

* EFG Hermes Q3 net profit up 38 pct

* GB Auto 9-month net profit drops 32 pct

* Oriental Weavers 9-month profit rises 33 pct

* Talaat Moustafa 9-mth net profit falls 3.6 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* Yansab restarts petchem complex after shutdown

* Saudi Electricity Co picks banks for two sukuk issues -sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* AIRSHOW-Dubai Airshow to open with Gulf spending spree

* Etihad seen close to buying around 75 Airbus jets -sources

* Abu Dhabi to list government bonds on own exchange

* First Gulf Bank to expand into new foreign markets

* DAMAC Real Estate launches $500 mln London IPO

* Dubai’s GEMS $200 mln hybrid sukuk oversubscribed

OMAN

* Oman oil executive goes on trial on bribery charges

QATAR

* Vodafone Qatar Q2 loss narrows as mobile customer base expands (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)