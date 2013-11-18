MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 18

DUBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares edge ahead, Tokyo climbs 6mth peak

* NYMEX-US crude dips with Iran talks in focus

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Qatar gain on year-end dividends; Q3 reports hit Bahrain

* MIDEAST DEBT-GEMS compromises on size, price with hybrid sukuk

* Top Syrian rebel commander dies from wounds

* Turkey’s Kemalists see secularist legacy under threat

* Libya’s deputy spy chief kidnapped at airport

* 31 Syrian soldiers killed in bomb near capital -monitoring group

* France assures Israel it will stand firm on Iran deal

* Libya resumes gas exports to Italy after protests end - NOC

* Iran points to possible way round nuclear sticking point

* Netanyahu to lobby world powers against Iran nuclear deal

* Kerry to visit Israel on Friday to discuss Iran deal - Netanyahu

EGYPT

* Egypt train crash kills 20 people

* Egyptian police officer killed in Cairo

* Egypt’s Eastern full-year unaudited net profit rises 11.4 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Dar Al Arkan picks banks for sukuk sale - lead

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* AIRSHOW-TAKE A LOOK-Dubai 2013

* AIRSHOW-Boeing shows off F/A-18 fighter as production end looms

* AIRSHOW-Gulf carriers’ 15 minutes of jet order hysteria

* AIRSHOW-INTERVIEW-Flydubai sees burgeoning demand for budget travel

* AIRSHOW-No UAE decision on Typhoon, Rafale-Gulf source

* AIRSHOW-Rolls-Royce wins $5 bln engine order from Etihad

* AIRSHOW-Airbus,Abu Dhabi close to parts deal as Etihad eyes A350

* AIRSHOW-Emirates to rely more on bond sales to fund aircraft buys

* AIRSHOW-Emirates orders 50 more Airbus A380

* AIRSHOW-Boeing launches new 777 with 259 orders

* AIRSHOW-Abu Dhabi Etihad places mega $25.2 bln Boeing order

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi October inflation slows to 1.6 pct y/y

* TABLE-UAE Oct inflation at 1.3 pct y/y for fifth month in row

* UAE bank lobby head calls for sanctions for new mortgage law

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait Q2 trade surplus narrows slightly y/y, exports edge down

QATAR

* Soccer-‘Alarming exploitation’ of workers in Qatar - Amnesty

* AIRSHOW-Qatar airways orders five Airbus freighter aircraft