MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 18

DUBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares edge ahead, Tokyo climbs 6mth peak
* NYMEX-US crude dips with Iran talks in focus
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Qatar gain on year-end dividends; Q3 reports hit Bahrain
* MIDEAST DEBT-GEMS compromises on size, price with hybrid sukuk
* Top Syrian rebel commander dies from wounds
* Turkey’s Kemalists see secularist legacy under threat
* Libya’s deputy spy chief kidnapped at airport
* 31 Syrian soldiers killed in bomb near capital -monitoring group
* France assures Israel it will stand firm on Iran deal
* Libya resumes gas exports to Italy after protests end - NOC
* Iran points to possible way round nuclear sticking point
* Netanyahu to lobby world powers against Iran nuclear deal
* Kerry to visit Israel on Friday to discuss Iran deal - Netanyahu
* Egypt train crash kills 20 people
* Egyptian police officer killed in Cairo
* Egypt’s Eastern full-year unaudited net profit rises 11.4 pct
* Saudi Dar Al Arkan picks banks for sukuk sale - lead
* AIRSHOW-TAKE A LOOK-Dubai 2013
* AIRSHOW-Boeing shows off F/A-18 fighter as production end looms
* AIRSHOW-Gulf carriers’ 15 minutes of jet order hysteria
* AIRSHOW-INTERVIEW-Flydubai sees burgeoning demand for budget travel
* AIRSHOW-No UAE decision on Typhoon, Rafale-Gulf source
* AIRSHOW-Rolls-Royce wins $5 bln engine order from Etihad
* AIRSHOW-Airbus,Abu Dhabi close to parts deal as Etihad eyes A350
* AIRSHOW-Emirates to rely more on bond sales to fund aircraft buys
* AIRSHOW-Emirates orders 50 more Airbus A380
* AIRSHOW-Boeing launches new 777 with 259 orders
* AIRSHOW-Abu Dhabi Etihad places mega $25.2 bln Boeing order
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi October inflation slows to 1.6 pct y/y
* TABLE-UAE Oct inflation at 1.3 pct y/y for fifth month in row
* UAE bank lobby head calls for sanctions for new mortgage law
* TABLE-Kuwait Q2 trade surplus narrows slightly y/y, exports edge down
* Soccer-‘Alarming exploitation’ of workers in Qatar - Amnesty
* AIRSHOW-Qatar airways orders five Airbus freighter aircraft