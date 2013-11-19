MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 19

DUBAI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge to 2-week high on China optimism

* Brent slips near $108 as Fed “tapering” worries resurface

* PRECIOUS-Gold treads water after sharp losses; stimulus worries weighs

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rise, Kuwait down on property sector

* Kerry presses Iran to prove its nuclear program peaceful

* Putin calls Iran’s leader, sees chance to end nuclear row

* Iranian dissidents say Iran has built secret new nuclear site

* Libya militia starts Tripoli withdrawal after clashes

* Syria rebel chieftain killed; Assad forces bomb besieged town

* Global LNG market to remain tight in 2014 and beyond

* AIRSHOW-After huge orders, Airbus and Boeing sign Gulf supply deals

EGYPT

* Protesters rally in Cairo’s Tahrir Square against security forces

* Egypt sees wheat self-sufficiency for subsidy programme by 2019

* Egypt sells 681.2 mln euro in 1-year T-bills -central bank

* Egypt pound strengthens at dollar sale

* GE to support building of world’s largest liquid cracker in Egypt

* Egypt blames militants for officer’s killing in Cairo

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* AIRSHOW-TAKE A LOOK-Dubai 2013

* Airbus signs parts deal with Abu Dhabi fund

* Dubai Investments sees $300 mln debut sukuk sale by year-end

* Dubai regulator sues Deutsche Bank over disclosure denial

* UAE central bank issues debt exposure rules for banks

* UAE must expedite issuance of public debt law -c.bank chief

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi bourse to impose tougher penalties for big losses

* Saudi Arabia may be overcoming addiction to oil-fired power

QATAR

* Qatar Airways to launch Saudi services early next year (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)