MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 19

DUBAI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge to 2-week high on China optimism
* Brent slips near $108 as Fed “tapering” worries resurface
* PRECIOUS-Gold treads water after sharp losses; stimulus worries weighs
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rise, Kuwait down on property sector
* Kerry presses Iran to prove its nuclear program peaceful
* Putin calls Iran’s leader, sees chance to end nuclear row
* Iranian dissidents say Iran has built secret new nuclear site
* Libya militia starts Tripoli withdrawal after clashes
* Syria rebel chieftain killed; Assad forces bomb besieged town
* Global LNG market to remain tight in 2014 and beyond
* AIRSHOW-After huge orders, Airbus and Boeing sign Gulf supply deals
* Protesters rally in Cairo’s Tahrir Square against security forces
* Egypt sees wheat self-sufficiency for subsidy programme by 2019
* Egypt sells 681.2 mln euro in 1-year T-bills -central bank
* Egypt pound strengthens at dollar sale
* GE to support building of world’s largest liquid cracker in Egypt
* Egypt blames militants for officer’s killing in Cairo
* AIRSHOW-TAKE A LOOK-Dubai 2013
* Airbus signs parts deal with Abu Dhabi fund
* Dubai Investments sees $300 mln debut sukuk sale by year-end
* Dubai regulator sues Deutsche Bank over disclosure denial
* UAE central bank issues debt exposure rules for banks
* UAE must expedite issuance of public debt law -c.bank chief
* Saudi bourse to impose tougher penalties for big losses
* Saudi Arabia may be overcoming addiction to oil-fired power
* Qatar Airways to launch Saudi services early next year (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)