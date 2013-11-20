FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 20
November 20, 2013 / 3:56 AM / 4 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar pressured, shares supported by Bernanke comments

* Oil rises on stimulus hopes, U.S. demand; Brent above $107

* PRECIOUS-Gold rangebound as markets await Fed minutes for stimulus clues

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi market slips on profit-taking, Egypt up on aid hopes

* World powers, Iran make new attempt to clinch nuclear deal

* Blasts target Iranian embassy in Beirut, killing 23

* Syrian army takes town along north-south highway - state media

* Yemen president likely to stay beyond 2014 - officials

* Islamic mutual funds regrouping after purge -study

EGYPT

* Protesters, police clash in Cairo’s Tahrir on anniversary of deaths

* Egypt’s bank profits to be flat in 2013 - c.bank official

* Egypt’s interim leader says won’t run for presidency - paper

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi’s Aldar Properties picks banks for sukuk sale

* Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala to service Rolls Royce Trent XWB engines

* EIIB-Rasmala launches Islamic trade finance fund

QATAR

* Qatar Exchange cancels day’s trades after technical problem

BAHRAIN

* Witness at UK trial alleges high-level corruption in Bahrain (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

