MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 21

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, dollar firms as Fed hints of policy turn

* Brent up $1 on Iran, Fed weighs on U.S. oil

* PRECIOUS-Gold near 4-mth lows on worries over US stimulus outlook

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rallies after protest ends; Qatar retreats

* MIDEAST MONEY-RPT/Saudi labour crackdown promises long-term gain for short-term pain

* U.S. says ‘very hard’ to clinch deal as Iran nuclear talks resume

* ANALYSIS-Beirut blast: jolt from past and omen of dark future

* Suicide attack stems Assad advance near Syria-Lebanon border

* Gulf Arab states may see unemployment rise, labour reforms needed -IMF

* Global sukuk supply/demand gap to peak in 2014 -study

EGYPT

* Student shot dead at a Cairo university protest

* Egyptian pound almost unchanged at dollar sale

* Car bomb attack kills 10 Egyptian soldiers in Sinai

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s Dar Al Arkan launches $300 mln, 3-yr sukuk at 6 pct

* General Electric wins $560 mln Saudi Electricity order -sources

* Saudi Arabia welcomes U.S. shale, sees no need to cut output

* AIRSHOW-Lockheed sees more clarity on Saudi naval buy in next months

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* AIRSHOW-Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Aerospace eyes U.S. deals in growth drive

* Glitzy Dubai eyes profit in setting Islamic standards

QATAR

* Qatar’s Ooredoo mandates 5 banks for maiden benchmark sukuk

* Qatar Oct inflation edges up to 2.8 pct y/y (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)