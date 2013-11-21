MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Nov 21

DUBAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, dollar firms as Fed hints of policy turn
* Brent up $1 on Iran, Fed weighs on U.S. oil
* PRECIOUS-Gold near 4-mth lows on worries over US stimulus outlook
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rallies after protest ends; Qatar retreats
* MIDEAST MONEY-RPT/Saudi labour crackdown promises long-term gain for short-term pain
* U.S. says ‘very hard’ to clinch deal as Iran nuclear talks resume
* ANALYSIS-Beirut blast: jolt from past and omen of dark future
* Suicide attack stems Assad advance near Syria-Lebanon border
* Gulf Arab states may see unemployment rise, labour reforms needed -IMF
* Global sukuk supply/demand gap to peak in 2014 -study
* Student shot dead at a Cairo university protest
* Egyptian pound almost unchanged at dollar sale
* Car bomb attack kills 10 Egyptian soldiers in Sinai
* Saudi’s Dar Al Arkan launches $300 mln, 3-yr sukuk at 6 pct
* General Electric wins $560 mln Saudi Electricity order -sources
* Saudi Arabia welcomes U.S. shale, sees no need to cut output
* AIRSHOW-Lockheed sees more clarity on Saudi naval buy in next months
* AIRSHOW-Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Aerospace eyes U.S. deals in growth drive
* Glitzy Dubai eyes profit in setting Islamic standards
* Qatar’s Ooredoo mandates 5 banks for maiden benchmark sukuk
* Qatar Oct inflation edges up to 2.8 pct y/y (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)