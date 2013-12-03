FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Dec 3
#Intel
December 3, 2013 / 4:16 AM / 4 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Dec 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares sag, yen battered by BOJ speculation, U.S. data

* Brent steady above $111 on stronger demand outlook for oil

* Dubai’s DFM surges on technicals, merger hopes

* Gold near 5-month low on US data, stimulus worries

* Gulf oil exporters’ rivalry grows in battle for Asian buyers

* MERS virus infects family in UAE, kills two in Qatar - WHO

* Libya oil exports sink as protests, refinery demand bite

* Gulf states, minus Qatar, rally Egypt investment to buoy army power

* Turkey stands by Kurdish oil deal, seeks to appease Baghdad

* Cargill hires ex-Credit Suisse M&A banker for Asia role -sources

EGYPT

* In Egypt, ideas of a radical Islamist make comeback

* Egypt expected to keep interest rates on hold

* Yields inch up on Egyptian 3- and 7-year bonds

* Egyptian pound up at dollar sale, black market rates lower

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudis have few options as they push tougher foreign policy

* Iran says seeks stronger cooperation with Saudi Arabia

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etisalat may revive talks to sell Sudanese unit to Zain -source

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Airways to buy 25 new Airbus jets and lease 12 more

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain court rejects jailed activist’s request for release

* Bahrain PM’s role in disputed aluminium deals probed at UK trial

* Batelco deal for C&W’s Seychelles business falls through

* Bahrain’s Ibdar Bank eyes larger deals after three-way merger (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

