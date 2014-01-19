MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 19

DUBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St ends mostly lower on earnings; dollar hits 7-week high
* Oil rises on gasoline, heating fuel demand
* OPEC outages cut its oil output to below 2014 demand
* Gold up 4th straight week, Deutsche quits gold price-setting
*Syrian opposition says to attend talks, backed by rebel fighters
* Lebanon’s Hariri says could share power with Hezbollah
* Egyptians overwhelmingly back constitution - official results
* Egypt c.bank leaves key overnight rates on hold
* Egypt’s GASC buys 295,000 tonnes of wheat
* Egyptian pound flat at auction, dips on black market
* Dubai Group signs $10 bln debt restructuring deal - sources
* Dubai Dec inflation eases marginally to 2.2 pct y/y
* Alhokair posts 20.7 pct Q3 profit gain on higher like-for-like sales
* Saudi Electricity Co posts narrower Q4 net loss
* Al Rajhi Bank Q4 net profit drops 19.1 pct
* Sahara Petrochemical Q4 profit jumps on higher sales, lower costs
* New Saudi airline in $2 bln deal for Bombardier planes
* Qatar Airways says to launch Saudi operations by Q3 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)