MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 19

DUBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St ends mostly lower on earnings; dollar hits 7-week high

* Oil rises on gasoline, heating fuel demand

* OPEC outages cut its oil output to below 2014 demand

* Gold up 4th straight week, Deutsche quits gold price-setting

*Syrian opposition says to attend talks, backed by rebel fighters

* Lebanon’s Hariri says could share power with Hezbollah

EGYPT

* Egyptians overwhelmingly back constitution - official results

* Egypt c.bank leaves key overnight rates on hold

* Egypt’s GASC buys 295,000 tonnes of wheat

* Egyptian pound flat at auction, dips on black market

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai Group signs $10 bln debt restructuring deal - sources

* Dubai Dec inflation eases marginally to 2.2 pct y/y

SAUDI ARABIA

* Alhokair posts 20.7 pct Q3 profit gain on higher like-for-like sales

* Saudi Electricity Co posts narrower Q4 net loss

* Al Rajhi Bank Q4 net profit drops 19.1 pct

* Sahara Petrochemical Q4 profit jumps on higher sales, lower costs

* New Saudi airline in $2 bln deal for Bombardier planes

QATAR

* Qatar Airways says to launch Saudi operations by Q3 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)