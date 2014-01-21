MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 21

DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares up as China money rates dip, dollar gains
* Oil dips below $106/bbl on China data, Iran deal
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Real estate boosts Dubai; earnings misses weigh on Saudi sentiment
* Gold steady; platinum near 2-1/2 month high on strike notice
* Iran invite to Syria talks withdrawn after boycott threat
* Lawyers see war crimes charges for Syrian officials -newspaper
* U.S. begins Iran sanctions relief, sees tough talks ahead
* Red Cross ready to step up Syria aid, help prisoner swaps
* Al Qaeda offshoot imposes strict Islamic rules in north Syria
* BRIC or MINT? Investors suffer acronym anxiety
* HSBC to sell its Jordan business to Arab Jordan Investment Bank
* Islamic finance body IILM boosts sukuk programme with $860 mln issue
* Former PM Hariri says will return to Lebanon for Nov elections
* Clashes between rival sects in northern Yemen kill 12
* Turkish scandal highlights distance with EU as Erdogan visits
* Turkish central bank sells $100 million in forex auction
* Crunch time for Turkey’s central bank as rate hike pressure mounts
* Turkey’s Metro Holding says plans to hold IPO for tourism unit
* Risks to Turkish growth should ease after local election -Simsek
* Turkish central bank injects 500 mln lira in one-week repo
* Shares in Turkey’s Tupras fall 6.2 pct on fine from Competition Board
* Turkey’s lira weakens to new record low against dollar
* Egypt expects 33 pct rise in foreign investment this fiscal year
* Egyptian pound strengthens slightly at currency sale and on black market
* UAE’s Taqa plans $1.2 bln investment in Kurdistan oilfield
* Dubai starts work on huge resort on man-made islands
* UAE’s Shah gas project now seen online early 2015-ADNOC
* Dubai’s Arabtec wins $1.55 bln Jordan resort contract
* Saudi Telecom profit lifted by accounting change
* Zain Saudi’s fourth-quarter loss widens, misses forecasts
* Saudi Dar Al Arkan Q4 profit up 9 pct, misses view
* Deutsche sees Saudi local debt sales surpassing int‘l issues in 2014
* Middle East Crude-Strengthens as Saudi cuts supply
* Saudi Aramco cuts Feb crude supply due to field maintenance -sources
* Saudi’s Savola Q4 profit rises 37 pct, misses forecasts
* Shell sells Australia gas project stakes for $1.14 bln
* QP to spend $7 bln to boost crude, gas condensate production
* Qatar’s Barwa RE selling Barwa Bank stake in latest bailout move
* Qatar Islamic Bank Q4 net more than triples, beats expectations
* Gulf Finance House to sell 75 pct in Leeds Utd, retain 10 pct stake
* National Bank of Oman 2013 posts flat Q4 profit, misses forecasts
Compiled by Dubai newsroom