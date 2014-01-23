MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 23

DUBAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia waits on Chinese news, sterling soars
* U.S. oil rises to highest level this year on new pipeline
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Petrochemical stocks lift Saudi to 5-yr high; Egypt up
* Gold falls to 2-week low; platinum strikes set to begin
* China says all issues on table in Syria talks, including Assad’s role
* Iran’s Rouhani says possible to overcome animosity with U.S.
* Syrian enemies may discuss prisoner swaps despite talks acrimony
* Time to end al Qaeda presence in Falluja - Iraq’s Maliki
* Jordan remittances rise 4.4 percent in 2013
* Europe worried as more and younger recruits join Syria battle
* Khamenei’s business empire gains from Iran sanctions relief
* Big Algerian purchase in tender supports EU wheat prices
* Morocco inflation eases to 0.4 pct in December
* Birth of new sovereign sukuk sources to broaden market
* Turkey seen borrowing up to $2.5 bln via 10-year eurobond -bankers
* Turkish lira hovers near record low after rate decision
* Turkish judicial purge brings corruption investigation to halt
* RESEARCH ALERT-Erdemir: Oyak Securities reinitiates with outperform
* Turkey cancels port privatisation tender as bids fall short
* Current oil price, lira level would add $7 bln to Turkey’s energy costs-min
* Bank Asya says weathers withdrawals in Turkey crisis
* Turkish central bank sells 500 mln lira in repo auction
* Egypt state violence at “unprecedented” level since July -Amnesty
* Egypt to implement new rules for companies on stock exchange on Feb 1
* OTMT unit secures Telecom Egypt link for MENA cable network
* Egyptian pound inches up at auction, weaker on black market
* Bids for German packaging group Mauser expected mid-Feb -sources
* UAE using too much energy, price rises may be needed -oil min
* Emirates Steel seeks $1.3 bln loan to refinance debt, buy assets - sources
* Dubai retailer MAF to invest $2.3 bln in Egypt
* Abu Dhabi’s Etihad secures U.S. route-sharing deal with JetBlue
* South African bourse admits first Middle Eastern brokerage
* BAE Systems CEO does not see UAE Eurofighter talks restarting
* Dubai’s DEWA plans no bond issues in 2014 - CEO
* BAE makes progress on Saudi deal, courts other buyers for Eurofighter
* Saudi’s SABIC expects to enter U.S. shale market this year
* Saudi minister says no role for Assad in transition
* Kuwait investment firm KIPCO plans up to $500 mln bond sale
* National Bank of Kuwait Q4 profit down by half, misses estimates
* Qatar’s first IPO since 2010 fully subscribed
* Bahrain deadlocked talks saved from brink, some hope for progress
* National Bank of Oman proposes 15 pct cash dividend for 2013
* Oman’s Bank Dhofar posts 3.6 pct Q4 net profit hike