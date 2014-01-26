MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 26

DUBAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Emerging markets selloff picks up, drags down Europe, U.S.
* U.S. crude falls on China slowdown, equities market tumble
* Gold posts 5th weekly gain on emerging market jitters
* Syrian civil war foes meet for first time, focus on aid
* Iran wants full nuclear deal and investment, Rouhani tells Davos
* Lebanon PM-designate gives Hezbollah bloc deadline to join cabinet
* Twenty-nine dead in clashes on anniversary of Egypt uprising
* Amnesty slams Egypt on rights, gov’t attacks “distorted picture”
* Egyptian Salafist hesitates to back Sisi presidency bid
* Egypt diplomats kidnapped in Libya over militia chief’s arrest
* Egypt’s Sawiris plans bid for TIM Brasil to avoid breakup - paper
* Egyptian pound unchanged at auction, strengthens on black market
* Egypt will return $3 bln to Qatar this year - source
* UAE president suffered a stroke, in stable condition-state news agency
* Dubai confirms final deal on $10 bln debt restructuring
* Saudi Electricity Co completes 4.5 bln riyal sukuk offer
* Moody’s affirms Kuwait Investment Company’s Baa3 issuer ratings
* Saudi Binladin’s construction products arm to file for IPO
* Two of Kuwait’s refineries still not at full production
* Kuwait wealth fund favours infrastructure sector in West
* Kuwait expects budget spending growth to slow next fiscal year
* Bahrain's Mumtalakat eyes new investments as portfolio improves