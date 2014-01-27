MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 27

DUBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares drop, yen soars on emerging market anxiety
* U.S. crude falls on China slowdown, equities market tumble
* Gold rallies to 2-month high on weaker stocks
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai shares lead regional losses after global sell-off
* Tunisia approves new constitution, appoints government
* Iraqi planes, artillery strike rebel-held Falluja
* Syria talks bring offer of exit from siege of Homs
* Turkish prime minister accuses opposition candidate of graft
* Jordan’s central bank urges sticking with IMF reforms
* Five kidnapped Egypt diplomats freed in Libya - Tripoli government
* Emerging market investors find some places to hide
* Egypt’s Sawiris interested in Telecom Italia -Bloomberg
* Egypt calls early presidential election as violence spreads
* INTERVIEW-Egyptian liberal finds enemies on all sides
* Egyptian soldiers killed in Sinai as protest toll rises to 49
* Egypt’s Eastern Co H1 net profit drops 9 pct Y/Y
* Abu Dhabi residential real estate rebounds strongly in 2013 -report
* Abu Dhabi lender ADCB Q4 net jumps 40 pct, beats estimates
* Dubai’s Emaar confirms new CEO appointment
* UAE gives assurances on health of president after stroke-agency
* UAE’s Tabreed 2013 net profit rises 15 pct
* Saudi Mobily says piggyback mobile service to launch in Q1
* Saudi Arabia’s Emaar says huge port project starts operating
* Saudi mobile subscriptions shrink on labour crackdown, Haj limits
* Kuwait works to get two refineries back to full flow after power cut
* PROFILE-Kuwait’s Finance Minister Anas al-Saleh
* TABLE-Kuwait 2013 inflation slows to 2.7 pct, lowest since 2004
Bahraini police, protesters clash after funeral