MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 27

DUBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares drop, yen soars on emerging market anxiety

* U.S. crude falls on China slowdown, equities market tumble

* Gold rallies to 2-month high on weaker stocks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai shares lead regional losses after global sell-off

* Tunisia approves new constitution, appoints government

* Iraqi planes, artillery strike rebel-held Falluja

* Syria talks bring offer of exit from siege of Homs

* Turkish prime minister accuses opposition candidate of graft

* Jordan’s central bank urges sticking with IMF reforms

* Five kidnapped Egypt diplomats freed in Libya - Tripoli government

* Emerging market investors find some places to hide

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Sawiris interested in Telecom Italia -Bloomberg

* Egypt calls early presidential election as violence spreads

* INTERVIEW-Egyptian liberal finds enemies on all sides

* Egyptian soldiers killed in Sinai as protest toll rises to 49

* Egypt’s Eastern Co H1 net profit drops 9 pct Y/Y

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi residential real estate rebounds strongly in 2013 -report

* Abu Dhabi lender ADCB Q4 net jumps 40 pct, beats estimates

* Dubai’s Emaar confirms new CEO appointment

* UAE gives assurances on health of president after stroke-agency

* UAE’s Tabreed 2013 net profit rises 15 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Mobily says piggyback mobile service to launch in Q1

* Saudi Arabia’s Emaar says huge port project starts operating

* Saudi mobile subscriptions shrink on labour crackdown, Haj limits

KUWAIT

* Kuwait works to get two refineries back to full flow after power cut

* PROFILE-Kuwait’s Finance Minister Anas al-Saleh

* TABLE-Kuwait 2013 inflation slows to 2.7 pct, lowest since 2004

BAHRAIN

* Bahraini police, protesters clash after funeral