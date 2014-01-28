MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 28

DUBAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pressured by emerging markets turmoil

* Oil loses $1 as emerging markets struggle, U.S. Fed weighs

* Gold steady ahead of Fed; stimulus outlook in focus

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai extends losses; Saudi petchems track lower oil prices

* MIDEAST MONEY-Egypt’s “new normal” aids financial market rebound

* Talks on Iran nuclear deal expected in NY in February-U.S.

* Congress secretly approves U.S. weapons flow to ‘moderate’ Syrian rebels

* Syria peace talks hit more trouble as rebel city “starves”

* OPEC says can handle extra oil from Iran, Libya, Iraq

* If he can hang on, Libyan premier may win oil standoff

* Iraq plans state investment bank to push projects

* Tunisia’s stock market up 1.7 pct after constitution approved

* Iraq delays domestic bond issuance to 2015 -c.bank chief

* Iraq c.bank chief says expects to withdraw licences of five banks

TURKEY

* France’s Hollande cautiously backs Turkey EU membership bid

* Turkish central bank seen yielding to rate hike pressure

* Turkish banks brace for rising rates, slowing loan growth

* Turkish lira’s dive wrecks balance sheets, deters foreign investment

* Turkish Treasury borrows 150 mln euro from French Development Agency

* GDF Suez signs coal power plant deal with Turkey

* Turkish Jan manufacturing confidence falls to 101.4 points

* Turkish January capacity usage falls to 73.9 pct

* Turkish fixed-coupon bond yields 11.25 pct, above f‘cast

* Turkey’s Halkbank seen continuing to handle Iran oil payments - U.S.

* Turkey’s Bank Asya to raise capital, sell retailer stake

EGYPT

* Egypt’s generals give Sisi green light to run for president

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for March 1-10 shipment

* Egypt’s central bank acts to support imports with huge dollar sale

* Egypt deputy prime minister tendered resignation -statement

* BG Group shares plunge after Egypt turmoil hits earnings outlook

* Libyan militiaman released in Egypt after diplomats freed

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Pentagon notifies Congress of possible F-16 upgrades for UAE

* Abu Dhabi investor seeks to exit Mongolia bank after governance row

* OPEC producer UAE considers importing North American gas

* ENBD CEO happy with bank’s Dubai exposure, rules out acquisitions

* Dubai prime home price growth slows on state cooling measures

* Abu Dhabi residential real estate rebounds strongly in 2013 -report

* Mall developer MAF to invest $816 mln in Dubai over 5 yrs

* Dubai lender Mashreq’s Q4 net profit jumps 48 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia says buys 715,000 tonnes of wheat in tender

QATAR

* Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan Q4 net profit gains 7.6 pct

KUWAIT

* Kuwait telecom firm Zain posts flat Q4 profit, forex losses bite

* Kuwait’s Shuaiba refinery seen back to full flow on Monday