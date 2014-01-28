MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 28

DUBAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pressured by emerging markets turmoil
* Oil loses $1 as emerging markets struggle, U.S. Fed weighs
* Gold steady ahead of Fed; stimulus outlook in focus
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai extends losses; Saudi petchems track lower oil prices
* MIDEAST MONEY-Egypt’s “new normal” aids financial market rebound
* Talks on Iran nuclear deal expected in NY in February-U.S.
* Congress secretly approves U.S. weapons flow to ‘moderate’ Syrian rebels
* Syria peace talks hit more trouble as rebel city “starves”
* OPEC says can handle extra oil from Iran, Libya, Iraq
* If he can hang on, Libyan premier may win oil standoff
* Iraq plans state investment bank to push projects
* Tunisia’s stock market up 1.7 pct after constitution approved
* Iraq delays domestic bond issuance to 2015 -c.bank chief
* Iraq c.bank chief says expects to withdraw licences of five banks
* France’s Hollande cautiously backs Turkey EU membership bid
* Turkish central bank seen yielding to rate hike pressure
* Turkish banks brace for rising rates, slowing loan growth
* Turkish lira’s dive wrecks balance sheets, deters foreign investment
* Turkish Treasury borrows 150 mln euro from French Development Agency
* GDF Suez signs coal power plant deal with Turkey
* Turkish Jan manufacturing confidence falls to 101.4 points
* Turkish January capacity usage falls to 73.9 pct
* Turkish fixed-coupon bond yields 11.25 pct, above f‘cast
* Turkey’s Halkbank seen continuing to handle Iran oil payments - U.S.
* Turkey’s Bank Asya to raise capital, sell retailer stake
* Egypt’s generals give Sisi green light to run for president
* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for March 1-10 shipment
* Egypt’s central bank acts to support imports with huge dollar sale
* Egypt deputy prime minister tendered resignation -statement
* BG Group shares plunge after Egypt turmoil hits earnings outlook
* Libyan militiaman released in Egypt after diplomats freed
* Pentagon notifies Congress of possible F-16 upgrades for UAE
* Abu Dhabi investor seeks to exit Mongolia bank after governance row
* OPEC producer UAE considers importing North American gas
* ENBD CEO happy with bank’s Dubai exposure, rules out acquisitions
* Dubai prime home price growth slows on state cooling measures
* Abu Dhabi residential real estate rebounds strongly in 2013 -report
* Mall developer MAF to invest $816 mln in Dubai over 5 yrs
* Dubai lender Mashreq’s Q4 net profit jumps 48 pct
* Saudi Arabia says buys 715,000 tonnes of wheat in tender
* Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan Q4 net profit gains 7.6 pct
* Kuwait telecom firm Zain posts flat Q4 profit, forex losses bite
* Kuwait’s Shuaiba refinery seen back to full flow on Monday