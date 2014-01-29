MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 29

DUBAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rally, reassured by Turkish rate hike

* Oil rises nearly $2 to 2014 high on spread trade

* Gold slips for third session, Fed policy meeting eyed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt surges after Sisi cleared for presidency vote; UAE mkts rebound

* UN envoy urges action on Yemen, Security Council to draft resolution

* Turkish central bank makes massive rate hikes to stem lira fall

* Abbas proposes three-year Israeli pullout from West Bank

* Aid convoy stalled as Syrian government demands assurances

* Iranian lawmakers to visit Britain as diplomatic ties improve

* Zain Iraq still months off from a market listing - bourse chief

* At Syrian peace table, embittered enemies face off

* Pakistan central bank steps up Islamic banking push

* Libyan port rebels see deal possible within weeks

EGYPT

* Gunmen kill Egyptian general; ousted Mursi defiant at trial

* EU wheat slips on Egypt setback for France

* Egypt says stimulus package almost ready as it seeks to reassure investors

* Egypt’s GASC buys U.S. and Russian wheat in tender

* Egyptian bank says lining up first IPOs since Mubarak era

* Egypt foreign reserves at around $17 bln -c.bank

* Egypt pound holds big gains vs dollar after huge central bank dlr sale

* Egypt expects more than $4bln foreign direct investment this financial yr -min

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s Emirates to move to new airport after 2020, exec says

* Dubai’s GEMS Education to build more schools as UAE market booms

* ANZ’s Burdett to join National Bank of Abu Dhabi as CFO - sources

* National Bank of Abu Dhabi Q4 net edges down

* TABLE-UAE Nov bank lending growth rebounds from 6-mth low, M3 slows

* TABLE-UAE c.bank foreign assets fall to $73 bln in October

SAUDI ARABIA

* Influential cleric urges Saudis to stop backing Egypt’s dominant military

KUWAIT

* Kuwait boosts output at Shuaiba refinery, Mina Abdullah lags

* Kuwait’s Gulf Bank 2013 net profit rises 4 pct

BAHRAIN

* Moody’s changes outlook on Investcorp’s Ba2 rating to stable from negative

* Bahrain’s Batelco profits fall, buys back bond