MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 29

DUBAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rally, reassured by Turkish rate hike
* Oil rises nearly $2 to 2014 high on spread trade
* Gold slips for third session, Fed policy meeting eyed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt surges after Sisi cleared for presidency vote; UAE mkts rebound
* UN envoy urges action on Yemen, Security Council to draft resolution
* Turkish central bank makes massive rate hikes to stem lira fall
* Abbas proposes three-year Israeli pullout from West Bank
* Aid convoy stalled as Syrian government demands assurances
* Iranian lawmakers to visit Britain as diplomatic ties improve
* Zain Iraq still months off from a market listing - bourse chief
* At Syrian peace table, embittered enemies face off
* Pakistan central bank steps up Islamic banking push
* Libyan port rebels see deal possible within weeks
* Gunmen kill Egyptian general; ousted Mursi defiant at trial
* EU wheat slips on Egypt setback for France
* Egypt says stimulus package almost ready as it seeks to reassure investors
* Egypt’s GASC buys U.S. and Russian wheat in tender
* Egyptian bank says lining up first IPOs since Mubarak era
* Egypt foreign reserves at around $17 bln -c.bank
* Egypt pound holds big gains vs dollar after huge central bank dlr sale
* Egypt expects more than $4bln foreign direct investment this financial yr -min
* Dubai’s Emirates to move to new airport after 2020, exec says
* Dubai’s GEMS Education to build more schools as UAE market booms
* ANZ’s Burdett to join National Bank of Abu Dhabi as CFO - sources
* National Bank of Abu Dhabi Q4 net edges down
* TABLE-UAE Nov bank lending growth rebounds from 6-mth low, M3 slows
* TABLE-UAE c.bank foreign assets fall to $73 bln in October
* Influential cleric urges Saudis to stop backing Egypt’s dominant military
* Kuwait boosts output at Shuaiba refinery, Mina Abdullah lags
* Kuwait’s Gulf Bank 2013 net profit rises 4 pct
* Moody’s changes outlook on Investcorp’s Ba2 rating to stable from negative
* Bahrain’s Batelco profits fall, buys back bond
