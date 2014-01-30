MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 30

DUBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares in retreat from risk, yen gains
* U.S. crude oil edges lower, heating demand supports; Brent firm
* Gold holds gains as U.S. stimulus cut sends equities lower
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares rise; most Gulf mkts up on global cues
* Syria has shipped out less than 5 pct of chemical weapons
* IMF approves $507 mln loan disbursement to Tunisia
* Obama, Jordan’s King Abdullah to meet Feb. 14 in California
* U.S. spy chiefs say number of foreign militants in Syria rises
* Swiss suspend some sanctions on Iran until mid-August
* Moroccan unions unite against government reforms
* Brahimi says no substantive progress on Syria but hopeful
* Hoping to deter Hezbollah, Israel threatens Lebanese civilians
* Tunisia’s Islamists cede power to caretaker govt
* Profit sags at Lebanon’s Byblos Bank
* Yemen ratifies big gas price rise deal with South Korea’s Kogas
* IAEA visits Iranian mine as part of nuclear transparency pact
* IMF’s Lagarde: cenbank tightening to hit some emerging nations
* Fugitive Iraq VP warns Anbar conflict may spread over crackdown on Sunnis
* Renault resumes Iran shipments for car production
* Turkey’s face-saving rate hike spares lira, may hit growth
* Turkey aims to scrap special courts in battle over judiciary
* Turkish military strikes al Qaeda-linked rebels in Syria - media
* Turkey’s Erdogan visits Iran to improve ties after split over Syria
* Turkey, South Africa debt insurance costs rise
* Turkish central bank says halts additional monetary tightening days
* Turkish budget targets remain realistic, Simsek says
* Egypt to put Al Jazeera journalists on trial -prosecutor
* Egypt’s SIIC tenders to buy 50,000 t raw sugar -official
* BRIEF-Philip Morris announces new business structure in Egypt
* French wheat export group to lobby Egypt after change to tenders
* Egypt pound strengthens at currency sale, weakens on black market
* Italy says Sawiris welcome to invest in Telecom Italia
* Egypt’s Juhayna says to invest $58 mln in 2014
* Egypt’s Palm Hills posts 2013 profit of $34 mln
* Poland’s PGNiG backs out of Egypt investment - paper
* Mubarak-era networks return for new military man in Egypt
* UAE’s First Gulf Bank hikes dividend after record results
* Dubai, Abu Dhabi airport traffic surges in 2013
* Dubai Investments 2013 net profit jumps on gains
* Waha Capital of Abu Dhabi seeks $700 mln loan - sources
* Dubai Islamic Bank posts 66 pct jump in Q4 net profit
* Dubai Holding unit sells land to mall developer
* RESEARCH ALERT-NBAD: Naeem cuts to hold
* Dubai’s Arabtec to open Baghdad office
* Saudi Arabia to cut March Arab Light OSP
* IFR-Kuwait’s KIPCO tightens guidance on $500 mln bond on demand
* Ooredoo, Telenor finally set to get Myanmar telecoms licences
* Shell cuts stake in Brazil oil project with $1 bln sale to Qatar
* Bahraini court shuts down Shi‘ite clerical group
* Middle East Crude-DME Oman’s premium to Dubai falls
* Bank Muscat to pay 25 pct cash div, 15 pct in convertible bonds
* HSBC Oman to pay first dividend since merger, reports narrowing Q4 loss