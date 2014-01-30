MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 30

DUBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares in retreat from risk, yen gains

* U.S. crude oil edges lower, heating demand supports; Brent firm

* Gold holds gains as U.S. stimulus cut sends equities lower

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares rise; most Gulf mkts up on global cues

* Syria has shipped out less than 5 pct of chemical weapons

* IMF approves $507 mln loan disbursement to Tunisia

* Obama, Jordan’s King Abdullah to meet Feb. 14 in California

* U.S. spy chiefs say number of foreign militants in Syria rises

* Swiss suspend some sanctions on Iran until mid-August

* Moroccan unions unite against government reforms

* Brahimi says no substantive progress on Syria but hopeful

* Hoping to deter Hezbollah, Israel threatens Lebanese civilians

* Tunisia’s Islamists cede power to caretaker govt

* Profit sags at Lebanon’s Byblos Bank

* Yemen ratifies big gas price rise deal with South Korea’s Kogas

* IAEA visits Iranian mine as part of nuclear transparency pact

* IMF’s Lagarde: cenbank tightening to hit some emerging nations

* Fugitive Iraq VP warns Anbar conflict may spread over crackdown on Sunnis

* Renault resumes Iran shipments for car production

TURKEY

* Turkey’s face-saving rate hike spares lira, may hit growth

* Turkey aims to scrap special courts in battle over judiciary

* Turkish military strikes al Qaeda-linked rebels in Syria - media

* Turkey’s Erdogan visits Iran to improve ties after split over Syria

* Turkey, South Africa debt insurance costs rise

* Turkish central bank says halts additional monetary tightening days

* Turkish budget targets remain realistic, Simsek says

EGYPT

* Egypt to put Al Jazeera journalists on trial -prosecutor

* Egypt’s SIIC tenders to buy 50,000 t raw sugar -official

* BRIEF-Philip Morris announces new business structure in Egypt

* French wheat export group to lobby Egypt after change to tenders

* Egypt pound strengthens at currency sale, weakens on black market

* Italy says Sawiris welcome to invest in Telecom Italia

* Egypt’s Juhayna says to invest $58 mln in 2014

* Egypt’s Palm Hills posts 2013 profit of $34 mln

* Poland’s PGNiG backs out of Egypt investment - paper

* Mubarak-era networks return for new military man in Egypt

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s First Gulf Bank hikes dividend after record results

* Dubai, Abu Dhabi airport traffic surges in 2013

* Dubai Investments 2013 net profit jumps on gains

* Waha Capital of Abu Dhabi seeks $700 mln loan - sources

* Dubai Islamic Bank posts 66 pct jump in Q4 net profit

* Dubai Holding unit sells land to mall developer

* RESEARCH ALERT-NBAD: Naeem cuts to hold

* Dubai’s Arabtec to open Baghdad office

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia to cut March Arab Light OSP

KUWAIT

* IFR-Kuwait’s KIPCO tightens guidance on $500 mln bond on demand

QATAR

* Ooredoo, Telenor finally set to get Myanmar telecoms licences

* Shell cuts stake in Brazil oil project with $1 bln sale to Qatar

BAHRAIN

* Bahraini court shuts down Shi‘ite clerical group

OMAN

* Middle East Crude-DME Oman’s premium to Dubai falls

* Bank Muscat to pay 25 pct cash div, 15 pct in convertible bonds

* HSBC Oman to pay first dividend since merger, reports narrowing Q4 loss