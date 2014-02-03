FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 3
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2014 / 3:00 AM / 4 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip, euro stuck near 10-wk lows

* Oil falls on Fed, emerging market concerns, spread narrows

* Gold little changed in China absence and stronger dollar

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Giant construction deal lifts Abu Dhabi, Saudi banks rally on

* Hillary Clinton argues against additional sanctions on Iran

* Three explosions rock Yemeni capital Sanaa

* France sees Iran opportunity if sanctions are lifted - Moscovici

* Iraqi army bombards Falluja in preparation for ground assault

* Syrian forces kill 83 in barrel bomb attacks in Aleppo -activists

* Iran says nuclear talks failure would be “disaster”

* Jordan’s Housing Bank reports 2013 profit up 2.3 pct

* Turkey says open to alternatives to Chinese missile defence system

EGYPT

* Egypt narrows budget deficit in first half of fiscal year

* Egypt’s FIHC seeking 40,000 tonnes of sunflower oil in tender

* Egypt’s Pioneers Holding to invest 1.2 bln pounds in 2014

* Egypt says stimulus package almost ready as it seeks to reassure investors

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etihad and Alitalia tie-up deal enters home straight

* UAE summons Qatari ambassador over Muslim cleric’s comments

* Dubai’s Arabtec extends reach with giant construction order

* Dubai’s Aramex Q4 net profit up 16 pct on international revenues

* Union National Bank Q4 net profit more than doubles, misses view

* UAE’s Dana Gas says Q4 profit rises 12 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* TABLE-Saudi current account surplus rises to $40 bln in Q3

* Saudi Electricity Co raises 4.5 bln riyals from sukuk sale

BAHRAIN

* Investcorp eyes extended growth after profit leap

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.