MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 3

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip, euro stuck near 10-wk lows
* Oil falls on Fed, emerging market concerns, spread narrows
* Gold little changed in China absence and stronger dollar
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Giant construction deal lifts Abu Dhabi, Saudi banks rally on
* Hillary Clinton argues against additional sanctions on Iran
* Three explosions rock Yemeni capital Sanaa
* France sees Iran opportunity if sanctions are lifted - Moscovici
* Iraqi army bombards Falluja in preparation for ground assault
* Syrian forces kill 83 in barrel bomb attacks in Aleppo -activists
* Iran says nuclear talks failure would be “disaster”
* Jordan’s Housing Bank reports 2013 profit up 2.3 pct
* Turkey says open to alternatives to Chinese missile defence system
* Egypt narrows budget deficit in first half of fiscal year
* Egypt’s FIHC seeking 40,000 tonnes of sunflower oil in tender
* Egypt’s Pioneers Holding to invest 1.2 bln pounds in 2014
* Egypt says stimulus package almost ready as it seeks to reassure investors
* Etihad and Alitalia tie-up deal enters home straight
* UAE summons Qatari ambassador over Muslim cleric’s comments
* Dubai’s Arabtec extends reach with giant construction order
* Dubai’s Aramex Q4 net profit up 16 pct on international revenues
* Union National Bank Q4 net profit more than doubles, misses view
* UAE’s Dana Gas says Q4 profit rises 12 pct
* TABLE-Saudi current account surplus rises to $40 bln in Q3
* Saudi Electricity Co raises 4.5 bln riyals from sukuk sale
* Investcorp eyes extended growth after profit leap