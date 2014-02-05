MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 5

DUBAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares get reprieve, Nikkei bounce muted
* Brent falls on emerging markets, U.S. oil rises on cold
* Gold dips for 2nd session as stocks rebound; physical demand weak
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Middle East shares drop as global woes trigger profit-taking; Dubai up
* Russia says Syria to ship chemical arms as civilians flee bombs
* Iran nuclear deal ‘not perfect’ but buys time -U.S. official
* Libya says destroys last chemical weapons with Western help
* Erdogan struggles with Merkel’s scepticism on Turkish EU bid
* Turk Telekom posts 1.3 billion lira 2013 net profit
* Investment needed to ease Mideast port congestion -Cargill
* Morocco says investors lining up for $9 bln solar project
* Turkish markets mixed as U.S. growth worries weighs on EMs
* London-based Umex eyes trade finance for halal sector
* White House urges Egypt to release detained journalists, academics
* Arab states gave Egypt petroleum $4 bln worth of oil products in July-Dec -minister
* POLL-Egypt business activity declines in January -PMI
* UAE lender ADIB’s profit leaps on higher revenue
* Dubai to boost revenues with new hospitality charge
* Dubai developer Deyaar’s profits jump on deliveries
* First Gulf Bank builds investment banking business
* Trading on Dubai’s main exchange won’t be extended
* Abu Dhabi’s TAQA to build UAE desalination plant
* POLL-UAE business activity growth eases to 3-mth low in Jan
* Abu Dhabi’s Waha Capital says 2013 profit jumps 43 pct
* Saudi’s Dar Al Arkan may repay $450 mln sukuk early
* POLL-Saudi Jan business activity growth fastest since late 2012
* Qatar to spend up to $205 bln on infrastructure over five years - QNB
* Egypt summons Qatar’s chargé d‘affaires over Egyptian cleric
* Qatar T-bill yields plunge to multi-month lows on liquidity surge
* Islamic Bank of Britain gets fresh capital, plans expansion
* Japan’s Tohoku signs 15-yr LNG deal with Qatar
* Italian PM says Kuwait to invest 500 mln euros in Italy
* Fitch revises Batelco’s outlook to negative; affirms at ‘BBB-'