MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 6

DUBAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Russia says now is not the time for UN resolution on aid to Syria
* U.S. has warned France about doing business with Iran -Kerry
* Iraqi efforts to block Iranian overflights ‘not enough’ -U.S. official
* Syria misses chemical weapons handover deadline
* Morocco says to follow UN rules in disputed Sahara oil hunt
* Investors cling to frontiers as emerging markets sink
* Anbar conflict halts Iraq’s trucked oil exports to Jordan
* Russia’s Gazprom Neft sees Iraqi output start in spring
* Turkish lira firms as deputy PM assures no economic crisis
* Turk Telekom expects 2014 revenue to grow by 4-5 percent
* Akbank net profit flat in 2013 at 2.94 billion lira
* TABLE-Turkish Jan CPI +1.98 pct m/m, +7.75 pct y/y
* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction
* Deadline for Cukurova payment in row over Turkcell stake pushed back
* INSIGHT-Reclusive cleric’s followers pose biggest threat to Turkey’s Erdogan
* Turkish central bank sells 30 bln lira in repo, bids 51.447 bln lira
* Turkish January automotive sales down 8 percent
* Turkey’s Tofas posts 434.2 mln lira 2013 profit
* Egypt army chief Sisi says will run for president -report
* Egypt’s Meditrade seeking up to 30,000 tonnes of sunflower oil
* Egyptian pound steady in official, black markets
* U.N. expert says UAE judicial system controlled by executive
* Emaar regains investment grade credit rating as Dubai booms
* Indian regulator approves Etihad’s stake buy in Jet Airways unit - website
* Morris joins Emirates NBD from Standard Chartered
* Lazard expands Middle East asset management with ex-ING Dubai team
* Dubai’s DP World says consolidated volumes slip 3.8 pct in 2013
* IFR-Moody’s withdraws DHCOG ratings on inadequate information
* IFR-UAE’s Gulf Navigation convertible as soon as this month
* Dubai’s Drake and Scull wins $87.5 mln Saudi contract - statement
* Ex-Saudi oil minister Yamani’s London oil consultancy to close
* Saudi Arabia tops UK as fourth largest defence spender-report
* Saudi Aramco cuts March Arab Light oil price to Asia by $0.7/bbl
* Saudi Airlines to IPO cargo, maintenance units next -official
* Pakistan hopes to sign cut-price gas deal with Qatar
* QNB Financial Services expands coverage to Saudi, Egypt, UAE
* Bahrain toughens penalties for insulting king
* Oman to sell 19 pct of Omantel in 2 phases over 8-10 weeks -reports
* Oman’s National Gas Co confirms CEO detained in corruption case