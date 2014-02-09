FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 9
February 9, 2014 / 4:11 AM / 4 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks surge after U.S. jobs report; dollar slips

* Oil hits one month highs on U.S. cold, tight supply

* Gold rises as weak U.S. job data rekindles Fed stimulus hope

* Iran, UN agency resume nuclear talks in Tehran-IRNA

* Iran says warships sailing towards U.S. -agency - RTRS

* U.N. aid convoy struck in Syria’s besieged Homs

* Iraq to auction 3G licences for at least $307 mln each -sources

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Sabahi says to contest presidency

* Egypt army hits Sinai militants; new group claims Cairo bomb

* Egyptian court orders retrial in soccer stadium disaster

SAUDI ARABIA

* Banque Saudi Fransi gets nod for bonus share issue

QATAR

* QNB aims to be largest lender in Middle East, Africa by 2017

* Monte Paschi foundation in talks with Qatar on stake sale -report (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

