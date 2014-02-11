MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 11

DUBAI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia in consolidation mood before Yellen

* Brent oil down $1, heating oil, increased supply weighs

* Gold near 2-week high as market awaits Yellen testimony

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai surges above 4,000 level; Egypt hits new 45-mth high

* UK extends mortgage aid scheme to Islamic finance

* Cyprus peace talks to resume seeking end to bitter conflict

* Russia, China snub U.N. talks on draft Syria aid access resolution

* Iran test-fires long-range missile - minister

* Second round of Syria talks makes faltering start

* Yemen federation deal gives autonomy, not independence, to south

* Brahimi to meet Syria sides separately, demands peace commitment - document

* Iran parliament passes budget in win for Rouhani

* Nuclear deal heightens tension between Iran’s president and Guards

TURKEY

* Turkish assets weaken after S&P outlook cut

* Turkey’s Yapi Kredi meets forecast with 3.2 bln lira 2013 profit

* Turkey’s Yapi Kredi says to issue bonds worth up to $3 bln

* Turkey central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $92 mln

* Turkish Internet bill heaps pressure on President Gul

* Turkey’s gas trading hub dream is realistic, study says

* Turkish c.bank injects 2 bln lira in repo, bids 3.83 bln lira

* Turkish December industrial output unchanged month on month

* Turkish Airlines says not affected by drop in lira

EGYPT

* EU seeks wider free trade agreement with Egypt

* Towering gates at Cairo’s Tahrir Square draw criticism

* Egypt denies upholding death sentences on militants

* Egypt has enough wheat to mid-June while builds storage

* European Investment Bank lends to power project in Egypt

* Egyptian inflation eases in January

* Journalist arrests show Jazeera “convenient target” for Egypt -exec

* Egypt unveils $4.9 bln stimulus package to prop up struggling economy

* Egyptian pound up slightly in official market, stable on black market

* Egypt’s Ezz Steel Q3 trims net loss by 74 pct yr/yr

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Firm white sugar demand keeps stores tight at Dubai refinery

* Dubai’s Emirates airline to ground planes during runway work

* IFR-JP Morgan cuts banking ties with Dubai’s Emirates NBD -sources

* UAE-led group expects to sign $2 bln India power deal soon -sources

* Aerial ID card renewal: UAE to use drones for government services

* Dubai’s Arabtec says unit wins $239 mln deal as part of JV

* Dubai’s Drake and Scull says unit wins $45 mln contract

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabian Airlines picks adviser for cargo unit’s share sale

* Saudi’s Jan oil output drops slightly to 9.767 mln bpd

KUWAIT

* Kuwait faces hard sell as it eyes cut in lavish subsidies

* Kuwait approves $12 bln bids for clean fuels project

* Kuwait MP seeks Saudi-style law against fighting abroad

* Kuwait’s Zain appoints chief commercial, strategy officers

QATAR

* Qatar’s CBQ studying further capital-boosting measures - group head

* Qatar’s CBQ posts third straight quarterly profit dip on provisions

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Gulf Air to resume flights to Tehran next month

* Bahrain Bourse says CEO Rashid to retire in March

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman Dec bank lending growth 6.0 pct, slowest since 2010